"She should start" - Fever fans make feelings clear on Sophie Cunningham's fantastic debut in comeback win vs Atlanta 

Sophie Cunningham has taken one game to become a fan favorite for the Indiana Fever. After missing the first two games with an ankle injury, the Fever's marquee trade acquisition debuted against the Atlanta Dream in Thursday's 81-76 win. Indiana trailed by nine in the first half, but Cunningham played a key part in her stints to help the team get back in the win column after their 91-90 home loss to Atlanta on Tuesday.

The 3-and-D specialist had nine points, six rebounds and three assists to tip off her Fever career. Cunningham shot 3 of 6, including 2 of 4. Her impact was beyond the box score as she helped Indiana answer Atlanta's physicality in an intense contest, which saw a combined 46 fouls.

After playing only 20 minutes, Cunningham made a compelling case to increase her playing time. Some fans even lobbied for the 28-year-old veteran to earn a starting job. Here's what one X user said:

Bob Knopf @https://x.com/bob_knopf She should start and play more minutes.

Another also added Lexie Hull to the conversation for a starting job:

Clive Samuels @https://x.com/Riizzzie Sophie or Lexie has to start. We can't keep starting games down 10.

One fan said Cunningham is a perfect fit:

Wes Wins @https://x.com/Wes_Wins Perfect fit in Indy. Made key plays to seal the game

Another added:

Bridget @https://x.com/__the_lioness_ 100%. She's able to keep pace with the team that returned from last year. The energy she brings on defense doesn't show on the start sheet. She's a great fit.

One fan tweeted:

Sophie Cunningham on her Indiana Fever debut

Sophie Cunningham had been itching to make her Indiana Fever debut. However, the Fever held her back in the first two games as a precaution. Coach Stephanie White didn't want Cunningham to overcompensate for her explosiveness, landing off one leg and aggravating another injury despite the guard's repeated plea to play after seeing how "special" the group looked over the first two games.

However, Cunningham was aware that it was in the best interests of her health to sit out the first two games despite her willingness to play through pain.

"I know I probably shouldn’t have played the first two games, but I was like, ‘I’m fine, I can suck it up,’"Cunningham told IndyStar. "They were like, ‘No, be smart,’ I’m just not good at that, because I just want to play. It felt good (to play). I think we have something special going on here."

Sophie Cunningham admitted she wasn't in the best condition and was gassed in her first stint. However, she remained impactful with her infectious energy. It played a vital role in Indiana's win. Cunningham ended the game on a high after drawing the offensive foul that sent her to the line with 5.1 seconds left and a four-point lead to seal the game. She made both free throws.

