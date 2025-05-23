  • home icon
  • "She should start" - Fever fans make feelings clear on Sophie Cunningham's fantastic debut in comeback win vs Atlanta 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 23, 2025 13:20 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Fever fans make feelings clear on Sophie Cunningham's fantastic debut in comeback win vs Atlanta (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham has taken one game to become a fan favorite for the Indiana Fever. After missing the first two games with an ankle injury, the Fever's marquee trade acquisition debuted against the Atlanta Dream in Thursday's 81-76 win. Indiana trailed by nine in the first half, but Cunningham played a key part in her stints to help the team get back in the win column after their 91-90 home loss to Atlanta on Tuesday.

The 3-and-D specialist had nine points, six rebounds and three assists to tip off her Fever career. Cunningham shot 3 of 6, including 2 of 4. Her impact was beyond the box score as she helped Indiana answer Atlanta's physicality in an intense contest, which saw a combined 46 fouls.

also-read-trending Trending

After playing only 20 minutes, Cunningham made a compelling case to increase her playing time. Some fans even lobbied for the 28-year-old veteran to earn a starting job. Here's what one X user said:

Another also added Lexie Hull to the conversation for a starting job:

One fan said Cunningham is a perfect fit:

Another added:

One fan tweeted:

Sophie Cunningham on her Indiana Fever debut

Sophie Cunningham had been itching to make her Indiana Fever debut. However, the Fever held her back in the first two games as a precaution. Coach Stephanie White didn't want Cunningham to overcompensate for her explosiveness, landing off one leg and aggravating another injury despite the guard's repeated plea to play after seeing how "special" the group looked over the first two games.

However, Cunningham was aware that it was in the best interests of her health to sit out the first two games despite her willingness to play through pain.

"I know I probably shouldn’t have played the first two games, but I was like, ‘I’m fine, I can suck it up,’"Cunningham told IndyStar. "They were like, ‘No, be smart,’ I’m just not good at that, because I just want to play. It felt good (to play). I think we have something special going on here."

Sophie Cunningham admitted she wasn't in the best condition and was gassed in her first stint. However, she remained impactful with her infectious energy. It played a vital role in Indiana's win. Cunningham ended the game on a high after drawing the offensive foul that sent her to the line with 5.1 seconds left and a four-point lead to seal the game. She made both free throws.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

