"She has stud privileges": Fans erupt as Paige Bueckers coins nickname for Wings rookie trio

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings came off a massive win against the Indiana Fever, 81-80 on Wednesday, which snapped their five-game losing streak. Following the win, the Wings posted a video on TikTok where they coined a nickname for the team's trio of guards: Bueckers, JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James.In the video, the trio was in the hallway, where they declared that they should be called the three &quot;studeteers.&quot;&quot;Assemble,&quot; Bueckers shouted in the clip before the three posed like a superhero.WNBA fans have since reacted to the video, saying that they accept the playful side of Bueckers and the team. Some even said that the name, which is often referred to black Americans, is suited to Bueckers.&quot;She has stud privileges... I'll allow it,&quot; one fan said.tee, allegedly. @teeapparentlyLINK@yasm1n626 she has stud privileges... I'll allow itmj ୨ৎ @luckyglocksLINK@teeapparently she’s black in spirit 🤷🏾‍♀️🤣🤣brenda🪽 @bleachblossomsLINK@teeapparently here go milk stud😭😭😭Others also celebrated the nickname as they were hyped to see the team enjoy each other's company outside the court, especially after their win against the Fever on the road.Jameson Williams Fan Club @goff_worshipperLINK@teeapparently Just happy to see her out there smiling. With the season going how it has and her nagging injuries I’m glad she’s in good spiritsAmber Seard @CallmeberbearLINK@teeapparently You know what…. Hell yeah 😂😂😂😂😂Apryl @ThatsSo_APRYLLINK@teeapparently This why we love Paige! Lol bc what in the hell was that 🤣 😂Bueckers, Quinerly, and James banner the Wings' guard rotation this season. Bueckers leads the team in scoring with 18.4 points and 5.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, James averages 7.1 points, along with Quinerly's 6.5 points per game.The Wings are currently No. 11 in the WNBA standings with a 9-24 record. They are not expected to reach the playoffs, but are seen to be one of the teams with the best young cores in the league, led by Bueckers.Paige Bueckers explains her mindset with young teammates as the WNBA regular season winds downPaige Bueckers is keeping a positive mindset in the final stretch of her rookie season with the Dallas Wings. In an interview with the media on Monday, Bueckers said that the team is taking the remaining games as reps for their growth as a young team.“It’s encouraging… The optimism side of it,” she said. “We’re not getting blown out, we’re competing in every single game.&quot;We’re getting reps in pressure situations of playing together. A lot of us have never been in these situations before in the W. It just obviously builds confidence, builds trust and builds just a continuity of knowing that we’re getting those reps.”Bueckers is seen as the leader of the youthful Wings for the foreseeable future, after impressing in her rookie campaign. Last month, she also participated in her first-ever All-Star game in just her first season in the league.Paige Bueckers is also expected to win this season's Rookie of the Year award.