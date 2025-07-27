  • home icon
  • "She studied the offense" - Coach Stephanie White breaks down Chloe Bibby's fit alongside Aliyah Boston on Fever

By Peter Okereke
Published Jul 27, 2025 11:21 GMT
Aliyah Boston and Chloe Bibby
"She studied the offense" - Coach Stephanie White breaks down Chloe Bibby's fit alongside Aliyah Boston on Fever (Credits: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White revealed how new player Chloe Bibby can complement Aliyah Boston on the team. White spoke to the media after the team's practice session on Sunday, discussing Bibby's fit with Boston on the court.

"Yeah, I mean, her ability to stretch the floor, to be a shot maker, to create some space on the interior for [Aliyah Boston], her size certainly as well, are all things that we liked," White said when asked about her impressions of Bibby before deciding to bring her in. "Now we get an opportunity to see. She came in, she studied the offense, and she's been good. She's been really good."
On Friday, the Fever announced the signing of Bibby, who previously suited up for the Golden State Valkyries this season, to a seven-day contract. Standing at 6-foot-2, the Australian forward played five games for the Valkyries and averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Stephanie White likely sees potential in Chloe Bibby, as evidenced by her glowing remarks about the 27-year-old. However, it remains to be seen if Bibby will live up to expectations and impress Fever fans when the team faces the Chicago Sky on July 27.

Aliyah Boston speaks out about the Indiana Fever's growing support in the WNBA

The Indiana Fever has seen tremendous support among basketball fans as the WNBA continues to experience explosive growth. Fever star Aliyah Boston is aware of the love the team gets from fans, and she shared her view about it in a recent chat with reporters.

When asked how she feels about the massive presence of fans in Fever games, Boston said:

"Every game is a home game. I think you see that people show up, they show out. I think it's great for this league. Just people continuing to come and watch, because I think when people show up to watch a game, they might have come for one person, but they leave liking many more. And so, I think that's the way you look at it, right?"
Aliyah Boston, alongside Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, make up the Fever's core. However, with Clark currently injured, the responsibility falls on her and Mitchell to carry the team fworward while maintaining fan support.

