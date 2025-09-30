"She is suffocating her": Caitlin Clark's ex-college teammate trolls Fever star's adorable hug with a baby

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 30, 2025 08:14 GMT
As expected, Caitlin Clark showed up for the Indiana Fever’s win-or-go-home showdown against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. With the Fever on the brink of going on vacation, the two-time All-Star helped rev up the crowd even before Game 4 started. Clark went inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse early to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans.

Photographer Bri Lewerke, who captures photos for the point guard and the Fever, shared some pictures of the event on Instagram on Monday. In Lewerke’s post, she showed clips of Clark smiling while gingerly holding a crying baby, who wore the ultra-popular Fever No. 22.

Caitlin Clark’s former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi reacted to the baby’s reaction while in the Indiana Fever superstar’s arms:

“I mean she is suffocating her in pic 3…”
Caitlin Clark's former Iowa teammate reacts to the Indiana Fever superstar holding a crying baby ahead of Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces. [photo: @brilewerkephoto/IG]
Caitlin Clark's former Iowa teammate reacts to the Indiana Fever superstar holding a crying baby ahead of Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces. [photo: @brilewerkephoto/IG]

In the picture Gyamfi referred to, the baby girl turned her back on the camera after Clark faced her. It was the only photo that did not show the baby’s crying face during her time with the WNBA superstar.

While the baby did not know what was going on, the Fever fans in the background could not be any happier for her. Some fans reacted that one day she would proudly share the brief moment she spent with Clark.

Caitlin Clark and Co. are in Las Vegas for Game 5 against Aces

After staving off elimination on Sunday with a 90-83 win, the Indiana Fever traveled to Sin City for Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces. The team's social media group shared a video of the players getting on the plane that would take them into enemy territory for the do-or-die game.

Caitlin Clark and the rest of the injured Fever players joined their teammate for the flight to Las Vegas. While some players like Brianna Turner urged fans to support them by watching the game, Clark only smiled as she boarded the plane.

The Fever have already proven that they could beat the Aces on the road. They did it by pulling off an 89-73 upset in Game 1 roughly a little over a week ago. The Fever will try to accomplish the same feat in a game with increased pressure and intensity.

Without Caitlin Clark and other significant contributors, the Fever are confident they could walk away as winners.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

