"She swears I was stalking her social media" - DeWanna Bonner candidly reveals start of love story with Alyssa Thomas amid new career paths

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have been engaged since July 2023, making them one of the biggest power couples in the WNBA. But how did their love story start? The newly signed Indiana Fever player revealed it in a recent interview.

Speaking to ESSENCE, the former Connecticut Sun stars opened up about their relationship. Bonner revealed that Thomas thought she was stalking her social media, but it all started when they became teammates and had the time to get to know each other.

"I knew her from basketball, of course, playing against one another in the WNBA," Bonner said. "She swears I was stalking her social media. I didn't even know that people could see you watched their story. ... We had nothing else to do but to get to know each other better. And that led down this current path."

DeWanna Bonner also admitted to a friend that she had a crush on Alyssa Thomas. Her friend went behind her back and told Thomas about it though it didn't become a big deal. They started as friends before eventually taking it to the next level and making their relationship public in February 2021.

In the same interview, Bonner shared their favorite moment as a couple so far.

"When we were overseas for her 30th birthday, she was in the middle of a pretty intense season at the time," Bonner said. "We decided to do a staycation at the Four Seasons, to celebrate her birthday and chill out.

"We checked in there, got a nice view, and we booked a spa appointment. It was very relaxing."

The couple were teammates from 2020 to 2024, leading the Sun to the playoffs five consecutive times. They even made it to the 2022 WNBA Finals, but they fell short against the Las Vegas Aces.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are no longer teammates

After five years as teammates, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas will no longer play together starting next season. The Connecticut Sun officially entered a rebuild after trading Thomas and DiJonai Carrington this offseason.

Thomas was sent to the Phoenix Mercury, while Carrington is now a member of the Dallas Wings. Bonner was a free agent, and there were speculations that she'll join her fiance in Phoenix.

However, the veteran forward signed with the Indiana Fever in a surprising move. Bonner is now set to team up and mentor young stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

The two-time WNBA champs addition catapulted the Fever into the fourth-best odds to win the title next season. Indiana also added veterans Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner. They even acquired Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown via trade.

