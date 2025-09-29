"She did not tell a lie"- Becky Hammon & Stephanie White shockingly echo Cheryl Reeve’s ‘malpractice’ blast at WNBA refs

Becky Hammon and Stephanie White came to the defense of Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who expressed her criticisms against the WNBA's officiating.Ahead of Game 4 of the semifinal series between White's Indiana Fever and Hammon's Las Vegas Aces, reporters asked the coaches about Reeve's outburst against the referees.&quot;I think that she made a lot of valid points,&quot; White said. &quot;I think at some point there has to be some accountability.Meanwhile, in a separate media session, Hammon also chimed in.&quot;From what I heard, she did not tell a lie. She said the truth,&quot; Hammon said. &quot;Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippouLINKStephanie White &amp; Becky Hammon were asked about Cheryl Reeve's comments from Friday night: White: &quot;I think that she made a lot of valid points... I think at some point there has to be some accountability.&quot; Hammon: &quot;From what I heard, she did not tell a lie. She said the truth.&quot;During Game 3 of the semifinal series between Minnesota and the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, Reeve stormed the court to confront an official. The Lynx coach thought that there should have been a foul called in the play where her star forward, Napheesa Collier, got injured.In her postgame conference, Reeve continued to express her frustration with the referees. She called out the WNBA leadership and labeled the officiating in Game 3 a &quot;f***ing malpractice.&quot;The WNBA announced Saturday that Reeve was issued a one-game suspension due to her &quot;conduct and comments.&quot;Becky Hammon also criticized the officiating in the playoffsAfter the Las Vegas Aces' 90-68 Game 2 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, Becky Hammon called out the physicality of the game. A reporter asked the Aces coach if the game's intensity is due to the physical play.&quot;The physicality is out of control, that's for sure,&quot; Hammon said on Tuesday. &quot;I mean, you can bump and grab a wide receiver in the NFL for those first five yards, but you can do it in the W for the whole half court. You put two hands on somebody like that, it should be an automatic foul.&quot;They have the freedom of movement, freedom of movement. There's no freedom. And I'm not saying we're not fouling too. I'm not saying that. I'm saying it's out of control.&quot;Hammon added that her assistants, who have NBA experience, said that the &quot;level of physicality would not fly in the NBA. There would be fights.&quot;The semifinal series between the Aces and the Indiana Fever will go on a do-or-die Game 5 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. In the other bracket, the Phoenix Mercury leads the Minnesota Lynx 2-1.Game 1 of the best-of-seven WNBA Finals is scheduled on Friday.