"She thinks Aari McDonald is Lisa Salters’ daughter": Jason Whitlock delivers fresh Stephanie White blast, says Fever coach 'needs to be fired'

Jason Whitlock fired shots at Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White anew. The veteran sports analyst called for the firing of White following another loss.

On Wednesday, the Fever lost 80-61 to the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In a video on X, Whitlock criticized White for playing guard Aari McDonald heavy minutes in the first half. On June 25, the Fever signed McDonald for the remainder of the season following the release of DeWanna Bonner.

"At this point, you have to consider the possibility that the Indiana Fever are in on the plot to destroy Caitlin Clark," Whitlock said. "Stephanie White is an idiot, should be fired. This woman played Aari McDonald 18 minutes in the first half. Three weeks ago, Aari McDonald wasn't on a WNBA roster."

Whitlock added that McDonald playing heavy first-half minutes disrupted the chemistry between All-Star starters Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, who returned after a five-game absence with a groin injury. Whitlock speculated that the Fever are plotting against Clark.

"They get beaten by 19 points by an expansion team at home," Whitlock added. "There is a plot to destroy Caitlin Clark, and Stephanie White and the Indiana Fever might be in on it. They just laid down, did not play."

Whitlock also mentioned ESPN reporter Lisa Salters, who has been White's romantic partner since at least 2016.

"Stephanie White, someone needs to walk her into a room and say, 'Hey, look here, baby girl, I know you and Lisa Salters has this thing going on, but Aari McDonald is not Lisa Salters' daughter.' That's not her niece, that's not her daughter, that's not a baby version of Lisa Salters.

"That's a woman that should be lucky that she's on a WNBA roster. Ain't no way she should be in the starting lineup. This a joke and a disaster of a season. I don't know if it's fixable, they all hate Caitlin Clark."

"Stephanie White needs to be fired! She thinks Aari McDonald is Lisa Salters’ daughter. The insanity must end," Whitlock tweeted.

McDonald played 27 minutes against Golden State and finished with seven points and four assists on 2-for-9. Many speculated that the returning Clark would replace McDonald in the starting lineup. However, White switched the starters, and Lexie Hull was relegated to the bench.

Clark had 10 points, five rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes, while Boston scored just six points. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 12 points. The Fever shot just 30.9%.

Stephanie White shares disappointment in yet another loss

In the postgame press conference, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White commented about her team's effort and execution in the lopsided 80-61 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

"I felt like our energy and our competitive fire was not there, and that’s disappointing," White said.

"The competitiveness and the attention to detail and willingness to play with multiple levels of effort. Prime example is when we get multiple defensive stops, but then they get multiple offensive rebounds. That's one-two, that's competitive fire, and that's unacceptable."

The Fever (9-10) are now on a two-game losing skid. They are just 5-5 in their last 10 games and are just 1-2 in the first three games of a five-game homestand. They return to action on Friday against the Atlanta Dream.

