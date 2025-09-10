Despite a season-ending groin injury, Caitlin Clark remained highly engaged in the Indiana Fever's final regular season games. As the Fever raced to a hot start against league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Clark got in on the action by pulling off one simple gesture.After Odyssey Sims swished a midrange jumper that gave the Fever a 10-0 lead, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve called timeout. Simultaneously, Clark was doing the timeout gesture as if to taunt the Lynx bench.This move by CC led fans to post a variety of responses on social media.&quot;Old habits die hard… she thought she was still at Iowa haha,&quot; one fan tweeted.Jaspe @rfngljaspeLINKOld habits die hard… she thought she was still at Iowa hahajuls side @sidelpmLINKmy goat is a troll lmfaoooONEPLAYR @oneplayr_AppLINKCaitlin really out here coaching on the floor 🏀🔥mrkramer5 @mrkramer5LINKHopefully she didn't get hurt on the playJ H @SonOfJames32LINKShe need to be resting her groin. Sit downnnnJMac | Ball Up | 🏀🏈 @Gameis_gameLFGLINKCC don’t fk with Cheryl at all 😂😂😂Despite the fact that Clark has just played 13 games in her injury-riddled sophomore season, the Fever closed out the season with a 24-20 record. On Tuesday, the 10-0 run at the start of the game was a sign of things to come as Indiana pulled off an 83-72 win over the Lynx (who were missing the services of Napheesa Collier).Somehow, the Fever overcame the injuries to Clark and a number of other rotation players (such as Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson) to finish with a 54.5% winning clip for the regular season. This is an improvement from the team's .500 record last season (20-20), when Clark played 30 out of 40 regular season games.Having locked up the seventh seed in the playoffs, the Fever now await their first-round opponent, which will be the Atlanta Dream, the Las Vegas Aces, or the Phoenix Mercury.&quot;It's an honor to meet you&quot;: Caitlin Clark meets up with U.S. soccer legend during Lynx-Fever gameAside from the timeout gesture, Clark went viral for another moment that took place during the Lynx-Fever game.In a clip posted by the Fever on X, Clark is seen meeting U.S. soccer legend Briana Scurry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.&quot;You're an amazing player. It's an honor to meet you,&quot; Clark said to Scurry in the video.Clark and Scurry went on to exchange jerseys in this viral moment.