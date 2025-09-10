  • home icon
  • "She thought she was still at Iowa" - WNBA fans in stitches as Caitlin Clark mockingly signals time out for Lynx after brutal 10-0 Fever run

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 10, 2025 01:53 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Despite a season-ending groin injury, Caitlin Clark remained highly engaged in the Indiana Fever's final regular season games. As the Fever raced to a hot start against league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Clark got in on the action by pulling off one simple gesture.

After Odyssey Sims swished a midrange jumper that gave the Fever a 10-0 lead, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve called timeout. Simultaneously, Clark was doing the timeout gesture as if to taunt the Lynx bench.

This move by CC led fans to post a variety of responses on social media.

"Old habits die hard… she thought she was still at Iowa haha," one fan tweeted.
Despite the fact that Clark has just played 13 games in her injury-riddled sophomore season, the Fever closed out the season with a 24-20 record. On Tuesday, the 10-0 run at the start of the game was a sign of things to come as Indiana pulled off an 83-72 win over the Lynx (who were missing the services of Napheesa Collier).

Somehow, the Fever overcame the injuries to Clark and a number of other rotation players (such as Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson) to finish with a 54.5% winning clip for the regular season. This is an improvement from the team's .500 record last season (20-20), when Clark played 30 out of 40 regular season games.

Having locked up the seventh seed in the playoffs, the Fever now await their first-round opponent, which will be the Atlanta Dream, the Las Vegas Aces, or the Phoenix Mercury.

"It's an honor to meet you": Caitlin Clark meets up with U.S. soccer legend during Lynx-Fever game

Aside from the timeout gesture, Clark went viral for another moment that took place during the Lynx-Fever game.

In a clip posted by the Fever on X, Clark is seen meeting U.S. soccer legend Briana Scurry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

"You're an amazing player. It's an honor to meet you," Clark said to Scurry in the video.

Clark and Scurry went on to exchange jerseys in this viral moment.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

