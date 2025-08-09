"She threw me into the benches": Marina Mabrey recalls previous altercation with Caitlin Clark while discussing infamous shove (Exclusive)

Marina Mabrey made headlines in June after she and Caitlin Clark were involved in an altercation where the Connecticut Sun star shoved the Fever guard after a foul play. On Jun. 17, the Fever secured an 88-71 win over the Sun in a regular-season game.

The game was quite chippy with players from both teams going at each other. By the end, three players were ejected and several technical fouls were issued. However, the night's main talking point was Mabrey's shove on Clark after the Fever guard was hit in the face.

Initially, Mabrey was handed a technical foul for her actions, but later it was upgraded to a flagrant two offense. On Saturday, the Sun guard sat down with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina for an exclusive interview where she cleared the air on the infamous shove and the upgrade of her technical foul.

"I thought it only got upgraded to a flagrant 2 because the way the fans reacted to it. They gave me a tech for it. I don’t care, honestly. I really don’t. Obviously, I’m not trying to hurt anybody. I’m not trying to go after certain players for certain sh--. Me and Caitlin were cool," she told Sportskeeda.

Mabrey backed her explanation with an example from the Fever-Sun first-round faceoff in last season's playoffs.

"Me and Caitlin have competed against each other in the playoffs. She threw me into the benches in the quarterfinals. We didn’t go after her for it. She’s competitive, and I was about to get the ball. I get it. Throw me out of bounds. We got back up and kept competing."

Later, the Sun guard said that she was not okay with her teammate getting hit, but her actions were not out of spite. She also acknowledged that she had overreacted in the moment.

Marina Mabrey didn't apologize for shoving Caitlin Clark

Following her altercation with Caitlin Clark on Jun. 17, Marina Mabrey didn't apologize for shoving the Fever guard. The Sun guard reportedly directed her response to a commentator on the game's live stream after he called her out for the shove.

"Damned if I do, damned if I don't," she said, via Sports Illustrated.

Mabrey's words then align with her explanation of the event she provided in Saturday's exclusive interview. If the Sun guard had not protected her teammate, she would have been labeled as a bad teammate, and when she protected her, the community vilified her.

