"She was in a ton of pain" - Mercury coach reveals Satou Sabally's condition after Phoenix star's scary collision forces her out vs Aces

The WNBA Finals Game 3 ended with two losses for the Phoenix Mercury. They lost Satou Sabally for win-or-go-home Game 4 and went 3-0 in the series after A'ja Wilson stole the win in the last second. Sabally's injury seemed horrific, as she collided her head with Las Vegas Aces player Kierstan Bell's knees in the fourth quarter. The German star seemed to be in great pain after the hit remained on the floor for a long time. A day after the injury, the team announced that Satou Sabally was officially ruled out of Game 4. On Friday, ahead of the game, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts provided an update on the forward player's injury. &quot;She was in a ton of pain. Super dizzy...she's at home now and she's doing good...I'm disappointed for her that she's gonna miss this,&quot; Tibbetts said. Satou Sabally is one of the most important pieces of the Phoenix Mercury's offense. With her absence, the team will face a big void in their attack. The Mercury might have to upgrade Dwanna Bonner into the starting lineup to fill Sabally's position.Rachel DeMita slams Mercury's ignorance towards Satou Sabally's injuryAfter Satou Sabally hit her head on Kierstan Bell's knee, she immediately went down on the floor in pain. The Mercury star was on the floor for a long time before she was helped off the floor by the team's medical staff to the locker room. On her podcast, &quot;Courtside Club&quot; basketball podcast, on Thursday, Rachel DeMita took issue with Phoenix not addressing Sabally's injury seriously. DeMita highlighted that Sabally struggled to walk and keep herself straight after taking the hit to her head. &quot;They had to drag her up because she couldn't stand on her own,&quot; DeMita said. “She couldn't walk on her own. She could barely hold her head up. Her head kept dropping down. She was not with it. They basically just threw her arms over top of two medical staff that are carrying her.&quot;She also slammed the medical team for not treating the injury as seriously as it looked after the hit. “But why in the world did they not have a stretcher out for her? Why in the world did they not at least have a wheelchair out there for her? ... You do not mess around with these types of things… This is something where this is truly player safety.&quot;DeMita didn't put any allegations against the Aces player for any potential foul play. However, she put the blame on the Mercury medical staff for not taking Satou Sabbally's concussion seriously.