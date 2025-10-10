  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Phoenix Mercury
  • "She was in a ton of pain" - Mercury coach reveals Satou Sabally's condition after Phoenix star's scary collision forces her out vs Aces

"She was in a ton of pain" - Mercury coach reveals Satou Sabally's condition after Phoenix star's scary collision forces her out vs Aces

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 10, 2025 21:42 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
Nate Tibbetts provided update on Satou Sabally's injury [Picture Credit: Getty]

The WNBA Finals Game 3 ended with two losses for the Phoenix Mercury. They lost Satou Sabally for win-or-go-home Game 4 and went 3-0 in the series after A'ja Wilson stole the win in the last second.

Ad

Sabally's injury seemed horrific, as she collided her head with Las Vegas Aces player Kierstan Bell's knees in the fourth quarter. The German star seemed to be in great pain after the hit remained on the floor for a long time.

A day after the injury, the team announced that Satou Sabally was officially ruled out of Game 4. On Friday, ahead of the game, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts provided an update on the forward player's injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"She was in a ton of pain. Super dizzy...she's at home now and she's doing good...I'm disappointed for her that she's gonna miss this," Tibbetts said.
Ad

Satou Sabally is one of the most important pieces of the Phoenix Mercury's offense. With her absence, the team will face a big void in their attack. The Mercury might have to upgrade Dwanna Bonner into the starting lineup to fill Sabally's position.

Rachel DeMita slams Mercury's ignorance towards Satou Sabally's injury

After Satou Sabally hit her head on Kierstan Bell's knee, she immediately went down on the floor in pain. The Mercury star was on the floor for a long time before she was helped off the floor by the team's medical staff to the locker room.

Ad

On her podcast, "Courtside Club" basketball podcast, on Thursday, Rachel DeMita took issue with Phoenix not addressing Sabally's injury seriously. DeMita highlighted that Sabally struggled to walk and keep herself straight after taking the hit to her head.

"They had to drag her up because she couldn't stand on her own," DeMita said. “She couldn't walk on her own. She could barely hold her head up. Her head kept dropping down. She was not with it. They basically just threw her arms over top of two medical staff that are carrying her."
Ad

She also slammed the medical team for not treating the injury as seriously as it looked after the hit.

“But why in the world did they not have a stretcher out for her? Why in the world did they not at least have a wheelchair out there for her? ... You do not mess around with these types of things… This is something where this is truly player safety."
Ad

DeMita didn't put any allegations against the Aces player for any potential foul play. However, she put the blame on the Mercury medical staff for not taking Satou Sabbally's concussion seriously.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications