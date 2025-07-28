"She is the ultimate pro": Kelsey Mitchell raves about Makayla Timpson after Fever rookie's career-night in Chicago

Kelsey Mitchell and rookie Makayla Timpson led the Indiana Fever to a 93-78 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. The All-Star point guard finished with a game-high 35 points while Timpson came off the bench to contribute a career-high 14. Timpson also added four rebounds and three steals.After the game, Mitchell praised the rugged former Florida State star:“She’s amazing. One of the best rookies I think I’ve ever come across. She’s the ultimate pro. Shows up, no problems, nothing. When you have locker room culture happening, you need great people to make it greater and I think we got a good addition here.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMakayla Timpson finished her fourth season with the Seminoles averaging 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. She led the ACC in blocks in back-to-back years and earned ACC All-Defense team honors for three straight years. Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White, who valued her defense and rebounding, made her the 19th pick of the 2025 WNBA draft.While Kelsey Mitchell is a guaranteed starter, Timpson is on the roster for added frontcourt depth. She usually plays behind Aliyah Boston, Damiris Dantas and Brianna Turner. White, though, has given her some quality time.Dantas and Turner will be unrestricted free agents after this season, which makes Timpson’s development crucial for the Fever. White is giving her the breaks to show what she can do.Kelsey Mitchell and Makayla Timpson led the Fever in net rating against Chicago SkyThe Indiana Fever outscored the Chicago Sky by 25 points when Kelsey Mitchell played. Stephanie White leaned on her scoring and playmaking to keep the Fever unbeaten against the Sky this season. Mitchell had six assists but could have gotten more had her teammates been more efficient with their shots.Meanwhile, White gave Makayla Timpson a go after veteran star Natasha Howard, who struggled. The former All-Star could not score a point but contributed three assists and one steal.Timpson took over her role and thrived beside Aliyah Boston. Indiana outscored Chicago by 23 points during Timpson’s 22 minutes. The 6-foot-2 forward also impacted the game with her hustle and activity. She relished going up against Sky's 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso.