"She is so unserious": Fever guard Sydney Colson's goofy side highlighted by Courtney Williams and her teammate

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson has built a reputation not only for her veteran presence but also for her comedic flair — and it’s something that’s rubbed off on both teammates and even her opponents. On a recent episode of “Studbudz,” the Twitch show hosted by Minnesota Lynx guards Courtney Williams and Natasha Hiedeman, the duo shared stories about just how hilarious Colson is during games.

The Fever recently squared off with the Lynx in their first-ever WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final, where Indiana cruised to a 74-59 win. In that matchup, Colson contributed three points and four assists in 21 minutes off the bench — but her impact went beyond the stat sheet and left an impression on Hiedeman.

Recalling a moment from the game, Hiedeman pitched Colson as a perfect guest for their show.

“You know who we need to get on here? Syd Colson,” Hiedeman said. “‘Cos no way she's dribbling up the court, and I'm guarding her, and she just says, ‘I love Studbudz.’”

Williams cracked up and chimed in:

“She's not serious bro. She is so unserious bro. She's annoying bro. Oh my goodness. That is funny as hell bro. That is funny.”

Colson’s sense of humor has been front and center on her social media, and after Indiana’s win over Minnesota, she went live on Instagram to give fans a look inside the Fever locker room.

A former WNBA champion, Sydney Colson is now in her most productive season in five years — and it’s happening in her debut season with the Fever.

Sydney Colson embracing her veteran presence in Indiana

When the Indiana Fever signed Sydney Colson, it wasn’t for flashy numbers — it was to bring in a steady, championship-tested leader. Speaking in March about her move to Indiana, Colson shared her enthusiasm for joining the squad.

“I’m going from a team that was very immersed in media, people were excited to watch us, to another that is arguably the most talked-about team in sports right now,” Colson said (per Indy Star). “It’s exciting to be a part of a team that has a lot of positive energy around it.”

She made it clear she was ready to embrace her role, regardless of how many minutes she’s given.

“I’m bringing veteran leadership, knowledge, energy, swinging the defensive momentum, just being that person that’s dependable,” Colson said.

“I’m always gonna come in and do my role, and I’ll thrive whether it’s eight minutes, it’s 15 minutes, it’s two minutes, I’m gonna play hard and get everybody involved. I want to win, ultimately.”

So far this season, Sydney Colson is averaging 2.9 points per game, her highest mark since 2019, and 2.3 assists per game, her best since 2016, in 15.9 minutes per night.

