"She wanted to beat the Fever so bad" - WNBA fans erupt as Rhyne Howard’s knee injury puts Atlanta Dream guard's All-Star appearance in jeopardy

Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard is in jeopardy of missing the rest of July after suffering a non-contact injury against the Indiana Fever. On Monday, the Dream announced that Howard will miss the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis due to a left knee injury.

Ad

The organization did not get into the specifics of her potential return and announced that a timeline will be provided "when appropriate."

Howard had to be escorted off the court in the first half of the team's 99-82 loss against the Fever on Friday. Although she returned to the court in the second half, it didn't help the team snatch the win.

She suffered an apparent knee injury after going for a rebound, Alexa Philippou of ESPN confirmed. The Dream have been excellent throughout the entire season and trail the New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately for them, they might not have Howard for an extended period.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On X (formerly Twitter), fans revealed their thoughts on Howard, who was expected to make her third All-Star game appearance.

"She wanted to beat the Fever so bad that she tried to play the second half on a bum knee. That’s wild," a fan said.

Kai 🏈 @KaiNFL9 LINK She wanted to beat the Fever so bad that she tried to play the second half on a bum knee. That’s wild

Ad

"I know it’s the Fever, but was it really worth it to come back on the floor?" another fan questioned the team's decision to bring her back in the second half.

"So why did she play the 2nd half ? She probably made the injury worse," one fan pointed out the same logic.

Others wished Rhyne Howard a speedy recovery.

Ad

"Wishing her a strong recovery and hopeful return," a comment read.

ONEPLAYR @oneplayr_App LINK Tough news for the Dream, Rhyne Howard’s absence through July is a big blow. Wishing her a strong recovery and hopeful return.

Ad

"Hopefully she heals fast," someone commented.

"FK MAN😭🥺 prayers up for @howard_rhyne. Speedy and healthy recovery," another fan said online.

This season, Rhyne Howard has appeared in 19 games, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Who could replace Rhyne Howard in the All-Star Game?

There has been talk that Rhyne Howard's teammate, Brionna Jones, could serve as a replacement for her at the All-Star Game. However, this could create a problem since Howard is a backcourt player, whereas Jones plays in the frontcourt.

Ad

A guard who could be a clear replacement for Howard will be Brittney Sykes of the Washington Mystics. This season, Sykes has appeared in 18 games and is having one of the best seasons of her career. She's averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Expand Tweet

Sykes has mentored the rookie duo of Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, both named All-Stars this season. The Mystics' guard is looking like a rightful replacement for Rhyne Howard's All-Star roster spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More