  "She wants to be the next Sophie Cunningham": Podcaster destroys Fever's $78,829 player, suggests she change profession amid flop show

"She wants to be the next Sophie Cunningham": Podcaster destroys Fever's $78,829 player, suggests she change profession amid flop show

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Sep 28, 2025 05:32 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty

WNBA podcaster CJSoFoolish unleashed a blistering rant on the Indiana Fever’s hardship guards after their Game 3 semifinal loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, which left them just one defeat away from elimination.

On her TheW360 podcast, CJSoFoolish tore into Aerial Powers and Odyssey Sims for their rough outings against Las Vegas.

She started with Powers, criticizing her on-court antics.

“Aerial Powers gets one steal, and then she might have threw the ball over the net or something. Who knows. She might have got fouled, I think Jackie Young fouled her. And the first thing she does is turn to the crowd,” the podcaster said.
“What is she doing? … She's just trying too hard. She wants to be the next Sophie Cunningham, and it's cringe. She needs to go to wrestling or something. Since you wanna hype the crowd up so bad, just go find something else to do. You're not gonna win me over.”
Cunningham has embraced the role of enforcer for the Fever, mixing it up physically and standing up for her teammates, a role that has made her a fan favorite.

CJSoFoolish then shifted to Sims, who went scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting in 19 minutes, with the Fever getting outscored by 10 during her floor time.

“Odyssey Sims is all shrimp peelings that's set in the trash that you forgot to take out,” the podcaster said. “So now your whole place stink. That's what she is. That's what she is.”
How have Aerial Powers and Odyssey Sims performed for the Fever in the playoffs?

Aerial Powers and Odyssey Sims were both hardship signings after the Fever lost guards Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Syd Colson to injuries.

In eight regular-season games with Indiana, Powers, signed to a $78,829 contract, averaged 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists, but her numbers plummeted in the postseason -- just 2.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg and 0.3 apg through six playoff games, never cracking more than five points.

Sims, meanwhile, had shown promise before her Game 3 collapse, with 16 points in the closeout win over Atlanta and 17 and 18 in the first two matchups against Las Vegas.

Overall, she’s putting up 11.3 ppg, 4.5 apg and 2.5 rpg across six postseason appearances.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
