"She wants to be the next Sophie Cunningham": Podcaster destroys Fever's $78,829 player, suggests she change profession amid flop show

WNBA podcaster CJSoFoolish unleashed a blistering rant on the Indiana Fever’s hardship guards after their Game 3 semifinal loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, which left them just one defeat away from elimination.On her TheW360 podcast, CJSoFoolish tore into Aerial Powers and Odyssey Sims for their rough outings against Las Vegas.She started with Powers, criticizing her on-court antics.“Aerial Powers gets one steal, and then she might have threw the ball over the net or something. Who knows. She might have got fouled, I think Jackie Young fouled her. And the first thing she does is turn to the crowd,” the podcaster said.“What is she doing? … She's just trying too hard. She wants to be the next Sophie Cunningham, and it's cringe. She needs to go to wrestling or something. Since you wanna hype the crowd up so bad, just go find something else to do. You're not gonna win me over.”Cunningham has embraced the role of enforcer for the Fever, mixing it up physically and standing up for her teammates, a role that has made her a fan favorite.CJSoFoolish then shifted to Sims, who went scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting in 19 minutes, with the Fever getting outscored by 10 during her floor time.“Odyssey Sims is all shrimp peelings that's set in the trash that you forgot to take out,” the podcaster said. “So now your whole place stink. That's what she is. That's what she is.”How have Aerial Powers and Odyssey Sims performed for the Fever in the playoffs?Aerial Powers and Odyssey Sims were both hardship signings after the Fever lost guards Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Syd Colson to injuries.In eight regular-season games with Indiana, Powers, signed to a $78,829 contract, averaged 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists, but her numbers plummeted in the postseason -- just 2.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg and 0.3 apg through six playoff games, never cracking more than five points.Sims, meanwhile, had shown promise before her Game 3 collapse, with 16 points in the closeout win over Atlanta and 17 and 18 in the first two matchups against Las Vegas.Overall, she’s putting up 11.3 ppg, 4.5 apg and 2.5 rpg across six postseason appearances.