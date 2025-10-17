"She wants to be a sex symbol”: Jason Whitlock delivers biting monologue on Angel Reese’s landmark Victoria’s Secret appearance

Jason Whitlock delivered a scathing monologue on Angel Reese while reacting to her work with Victoria’s Secret. Reese became the first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway during their show in New York on Wednesday.

Whitlock, who has been a vocal critic of Reese since she made her WNBA debut with the Chicago Sky, reacted to her achievement on Thursday’s episode of his “Fearless” podcast. He criticized Reese, suggesting that she is using the platform provided to her by basketball to live out her dream of being a “sex symbol.”

“She has found her calling; she is an OnlyFans model,” Whitlock said. “Angel Reese is basketball Barbie, and soon she will be OnlyFans Barbie, once she gets done using basketball to promote her real passion. She wants to be a sex symbol.”

Jason Whitlock doubled down on his statement, suggesting that Reese will never be an “elite” basketball player.

“What Angel Reese wants to do is use basketball to promote herself as a sex symbol," he said. "You know what? I think it’s going to work. I think this thing with Victoria’s Secret, she will start appearing in movies, and potentially end up in TV shows. But she is never going to be an elite basketball player.”

Whitlock isn’t the only person to criticize Reese for her off-court activities. In September, the Sky forward responded to a fan who asked her to choose between being an “IG model” and a basketball player. She replied, saying that her side gigs helped her make more money than the WNBA.

Angel Reese admits to being "terrified" of the media

It’s not a secret that Angel Reese has been one of the most widely criticized basketball players since making her WNBA debut.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Reese shared how the criticism and the media’s practices have made her afraid of being interviewed.

“I am terrified of what the media is about to ask. Like it could be the nicest question but it could get flipped,” Reese said. “I don’t want to interview with anybody. … I’d rather take the fine sometimes than talk to the media, because it always gets flipped.”

Reese’s mention of narratives being flipped stems from experience. The Sky forward was suspended by her team last season and also had to publicly apologize to her teammates following an interview with the Chicago Tribune in which her comments were deemed detrimental to the team.

