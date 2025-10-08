"What are his qualifications?": Jason Whitlock decodes 'nihilistic agenda' behind Steph Curry's new show with Diddy reference

Jason Whitlock slammed Steph Curry for his involvement in Netflix's upcoming animated show, "Good Times". On Tuesday's episode of the Whitlock's "Fearless" podcast, he called out Curry for partaking in a project pushing a nihilistic agenda and misrepresenting black culture.

He compared the Warriors star to controversial rapper P Diddy and played a trailer of the upcoming cartoon show before explaining the reasoning behind his criticism. Whitlock argued that Netflix's 'Good Times', which is inspired by the original sitcom from the 70's bearing the same name, is the polar opposite of what the actual show stood for.

Steph Curry is listed as the upcoming show's executive producer, and his name appears before some renowned people from the television and cartoon industry. Whitlock questioned the Warriors' star's qualifications for his involvement in the project and exposed his lack of experience in the field.

"Steph Curry, let's remember who he is, he is son of Dell Curry. A long time NBA player, longtime... is that wnat qualifies him to be an executive producer about a black family growing up in the Cabrini-Green project in Chicago?" He said. (Timestamp: 6:39)

"He is the perfect guy to help us do a cartoon about black people living in the Ghetto. What are his qualifications? or does he just have the willingness to allow his name to be attached to a project like this? He is willing to to be installed, he is willing to collect the cheque."

Later, Whitlock said that Steph Curry has lived a privileged life and has earned much more money than any other person involved in the show. He claimed that the Warriors star was not the right person to be involved in the project and was just there to let the show makers use his name.

Steph Curry reveals his retirement thoughst ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season

Steph Curry will enter his career's 17th season with the Warriors in the 2025-26 campaign. He has had one of the most illustrious careers in basketball history, which has secured a Hall of Fame spot for the Warriors legend.

However, as his career progresses, speculations about his retirement also grow in the community. Curry is 37 years old now, an age where most players decide to hang up their boots and call it a day. However, the Warriors star is still going strong and is pursuing a fifth championship.

On Friday, Curry spoke with ESPN's Malika Andrews for a brief interview during which he revealed his thoughts on retirement.

"No clue. I just know it's closer than it was even yesterday," Curry said. "It's just a matter of -- acknowledging is fun because the more I talk about it, the more you appreciate what all goes in to preparing yourself. Acknowledging that it does takes a little longer to get warmed up before practice for a game or recovery might take a little longer."

Oh No He Didn't @ohnohedidnt24 Steph on retirement: "No clue. I just know it's closer than it was even yesterday. I'm trying not to put any timestamps or anything"

To end his statement, the Warriors star said that he was focused on the present more than he was worried about the future.

