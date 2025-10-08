"Not sure if this dude can read or write": Jason Whitlock sends message to 'Bronsexuals' after deriding LeBron James over liquor promotion 

LeBron James teased an announcement on Monday, sparking speculation about his possible next career move ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season. However, the announcement ended up being a commercial about his partnership with a liquor brand when it came out on Tuesday.

Ad

One of James' biggest critics Jason Whitlock has aired his sentiments about the advertisement stunt in his show Fearless on YouTube as he took shots at LeBron's fans, whom he called "Bronsexuals."

"Bronsexuals. There we go. The Bronsexuals, they try to pretend like LeBron is some genius," Whitlock said. "That LeBron is some influencer that's ahead of the conversation and he's so genius on what he's doing." (From 3:51)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And I'm like, 'No, man. I'm not sure if this dude can read, write, comprehend. I mean, he's a really talented jock and that generally speaking undermines education.' And this is proof of it," he added.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The ad mimicked James' famous "The Decision" segment, which aired on ESPN in the summer of 2010. In that segment, James revealed that he signed with the Miami Heat, leaving his hometown team Cleveland Cavaliers.

James went on to win two championships in Miami in 2012 and 2013, before returning to Cleveland in 2015.

When the ad's teaser was released, many speculated about James' retirement, considering he will be entering a record 23rd season in the NBA. Now at 40 years old, the LA Lakers superstar remains the oldest active player in the league.

Ad

Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts on LeBron James' liquor ad

Many found humor in LeBron James' liquor ad, including his head coach, JJ Redick. The Lakers' head coach and former podcast host poked fun at the media that covered the James ad, saying that they did not lose sleep from the stunt

"You guys are idiots," Redick, who will be coaching the Lakers for the second straight season, said. "We all knew it was an ad, right? Nobody was freaking out."

Ad

James is expected to continue to be the Lakers' leader for this season, alongside his superstar teammate Luka Doncic.

The Lakers are seen to be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference, following the additions of DeAndre Ayton and Marcus Smart during the offseason.

The team will open its regular season campaign against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More