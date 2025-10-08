  • home icon
  • "Does such a good job terrifying everyone": Warriors' $11.6M frontcourt ace confident partnership with Steph Curry will unlock potential

"Does such a good job terrifying everyone": Warriors' $11.6M frontcourt ace confident partnership with Steph Curry will unlock potential

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 08, 2025 04:51 GMT
Warriors
Warriors' $11.6M frontcourt ace confident partnership with Steph Curry will unlock potential (Imagn)

Al Horford signed a two-year $11.6 million contract with the Golden State Warriors this offseason, adding a veteran frontcourt presence to the team for the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA season. Horford is also expected to jive well with the Warriors' core, especially with the Warriors' superstar Steph Curry.

During the preseason, Horford opened up on his partnership with Curry, as he expressed confidence in unlocking each other's full potential with the Warriors.

"It's easy to play off of him, and sometimes he tells you what to do," Horford said on playing with Curry. "He does such a good job terrifying everyone in the league every time he moves. That’s something I’m going to really take advantage of.”
“When I’m on the floor, the whole mindset is trying to make the game easier for him. For me, that’s either getting him the ball, or setting a good screen, or doing anything that I can to just make sure our offense kind of moves and flows."

In Horford's first preseason game against the LA Lakers on Sunday, Horford put up three points, four rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 14 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Curry had 14 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the three-point line in 15 minutes on the court.

Horford is expected to be the Warriors' starting center alongside frontcourt partner Draymond Green.

Horford had numerous battles with the Curry-led Warriors in the past, including their 2022 NBA Finals clash during the center's time with the Boston Celtics. The Warriors won that series in six games, giving Curry his fourth NBA ring.

Last season, the Warriors lost in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves after Curry picked up an injury in the series opener.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr gives early assessment on Al Horford

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave a positive initial assessment of Horford's fit with the Warriors' system, saying that he has been integrating himself seamlessly.

“Al just never seems to make a mistake,” the four-time champion head coach said. “He just brings everything you want. There’s size and athleticism, and shooting ability and passing. He makes the game really easy for everybody.”

The Warriors still have four more games to play in the preseason before tipping off their regular season campaign on Oct. 21 against the LA Lakers.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

