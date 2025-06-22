"She will soon be a head coach": DeWanna Bonner's dad Greg McCall sends heartfelt message to former player

DeWanna Bonner's father, Greg McCall, sent a heartfelt message to a former player he coached. On Saturday, McCall shared an image on his Instagram story featuring his former Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Jasmine Dixon.

The image had a blurry filter on it and featured the young coach-in-training's silhouette. McCall shared his thoughts about the former player in his story's caption.

"I'm a very proud coach, watching [Jasmin] represent BC at Stanford's WBB camp. She will soon be a head coach," he wrote.

Bonner's father praises a former player he coached on his IG story. (Credits: @gmccall22/Instagram)

DeWanna Bonner made a name for herself as one of the finest players to play in the league. However, she couldn't have done it without her father, who has been a coach for a long time and had probably a lot to do with Bonner's initial days learning the sport.

Greg McCall is a former basketball player who has been in the coaching field since 1997. He is the coach for the Bakersfield Renegades and used to be the coach for the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Fever coach Stephanie White shares update on DeWanna Bonner's absence from Fever's road trip

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White has shared an update on DeWanna Bonner's absence from the Fever lineup. The two-time WNBA champion has been absent from the Fever's squad since Caitlin Clark's return in her team's 102-88 win against the New York Liberty on June 15.

The reason for Bonner's absence is listed as "personal reasons" on the injury list. On Saturday, Chloe Peterson from the Indy Star shared a brief interview with the Fever coach on her X account. In the video, the reporter asked White for a timeline on DeWanna Bonner's return.

"Again, no timeline," she said. "I think it’s day to day for us to just make sure that we’re continuing to be supportive of DB."

White did not reveal any private information or disclose the reasons for Bonner's absence in her statement. On Thursday, the Fever lost their latest matchup against the Golden State Valkyries with a final score of 88-77. With her absence in Thursday's game, Bonner has now missed three consecutive games for her team.

The two-time WNBA champion is a crucial asset to Stephanie White's tactics and has been indispensable in her bench role. She is averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She has played nine games in a Fever jersey this season while starting in three of them.

