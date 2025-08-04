"She wouldn’t shed a tear if Clark never came back": Fever fans at odds as Stephanie White considers Caitlin Clark's absence as blessing in disguise 

The Indiana Fever are making an unexpected surge in the WNBA standings amid Caitlin Clark's absence. They have improved to 8-5 without her and 5-1 since the All-Star break. They didn't look nearly as comfortable when Clark had suffered her first two injuries on her left quad and groin earlier in the year. However, coach Stephanie White had faith in her team. Her prediction for the Fever without Clark is seemingly coming true with each passing game, after she believed that the superstar's absence would elevate their game without fearing the outcome. Here's what White said on Sunday after the Fever recorded an impressive 78-74 win over the Seattle Storm:&quot;I said it early when C (Caitlin) was out the very first time. While we don’t like it, sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise because everybody else finds themselves. No one is afraid to make the big play offensively and defensively.&quot;The best teams in the league always find a way to win, and that's what the Fever are doing. It's common in team sports for others to show out when the best player is unavailable. The Fever are in the same situation without Clark, as others have grown comfortable not deferring, while also staying unselfish.While Stephanie White's comments seemed fair given how the Indiana Fever have looked over the past two weeks, fans were at odds over her assessment, particularly with how she framed her words. It appears that many feel it undermined Clark's impact on her teammates and added weight to the argument that the Fever are better without the superstar.Here's what a fan wrote:RELAX @RELAXasfLINKSo she saying Caitlin holding the team back or what ?Wayne @Wayne34458595LINKShe wouldn’t shed a tear if Clark never came back…Jay Anags @JayAnagsLINKI may get what she's trying to say but it's too soon to be saying that, especially as CC is still hurt! How is CC supposed to feel to hear &quot;it was a blessing in disguise...&quot; while she's still hurt? Maybe wait till the season ends and when Caitlin is back playing!Basketball Junkie @BasketballJunk0LINKGetting sick of comments by Steph. If players didn’t believe they could make plays with cc in that is a coaching prob. These women are pros and know what they are capable of. If your pr folks frontline cc so much for $ making them feel less thats a front office prob. Get it rightXoXo @Ms_defenderLINKThey want C to be the maskote and bring money to them, her basketball doesn't matter. I understand her point of view about people have to step up and not depend too much on C, but the way the says it can easily reinforce haters and media narrative that the team is better without.Why the Indiana Fever are peaking without Caitlin Clark The Indiana Fever built a team around Caitlin Clark because of their over-reliance on her to generate offense last season. They also brought in Stephanie White, who is renowned for coaching great offensive teams. A lot changed this offseason for Indiana with its offseason moves, including White's hiring and the additions of Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.The adjustment period took longer than most expected, with Clark asked to play differently than she did last season, or had played her entire career before the WNBA. She also had to adjust to veteran players who are more involved on offense. The new players also had to figure out the system.Caitlin Clark's injuries didn't help, either. She missed five games each at different junctures with her left quad and groin issues. With more time for players together following Clark's latest injury setback, they are finding their rhythm. Most have been available throughout the season, allowing them to build chemistry in Clark's absence.That has been one of the keys to the Fever's success over the last couple of weeks. However, while it may get them through the playoffs, it's unlikely that the results will replicate without Caitlin Clark in the playoffs.She remains the team's best player. Every contender, regardless of its depth, needs its best player to get over the hump in big moments.