  Sheryl Swoopes backs fan tweet to hail herself as greatest #22 over Caitlin Clark and other athletes 

Sheryl Swoopes backs fan tweet to hail herself as greatest #22 over Caitlin Clark and other athletes 

By Arhaan Raje
Published Jul 23, 2025 03:41 GMT
Sheryl Swoopes backs fan tweet to hail herself as greatest #22 over Caitlin Clark and other athletes (Image Source: IMAGN)
Sheryl Swoopes backs fan tweet to hail herself as greatest #22 over Caitlin Clark and other athletes (Image Source: IMAGN)

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has put herself in the conversation as the greatest athlete to rock the #22 jersey over the likes of Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and others. Swoopes backed a fan tweet on an X post which asked users about the best players to wear #22. The fan retweeted the post, saying:

Swoopes was often referred to as the Michael Jordan of the women's league due to her record-setting career. Swoopes didn't take long to acknowledge the fan tweet, backing it with three laughing emojis and a GIF.

Sheryl Swoopes is arguably the most accomplished athlete to wear the #22 jersey. She was a four-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP, six-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a seven-time All-WNBA team member.

Fans dish their take on greatest #22 ft. Caitlin Clark, Sheryl Swoopes and more

While Sheryl Swoopes seemingly believes she's up there as the greatest #22 athletes, fans of different leagues and players had other opinions. As many would expect, Caitlin Clark was a popular name in the comments on the X post, but few also shouted out A'ja Wilson and others.

One fan strongly showed support for Clark and former NFL legend Emmitt Smith, saying:

Another shouted out Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge because of his prowess as multi-sport athlete:

One fan said it's A'ja Wilson:

Another opposed Clark's mention:

Objectively, Sheryl Swoopes is clear in the conversation as the greatest, while others like Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson are still building their careers and are yet to have as much on paper success as Swoopes despite their promising talents.

However, if Clark and Wilson remain as consistent as they are for as long as Swoopes did, they might find more success and eventually have what it takes to be the greatest #22 of all-time.

Eventually, these conversations will remain inconclusive because of fans' preference and bias, just like any other GOAT (greatest of all-time) debate.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
