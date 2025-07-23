Sheryl Swoopes backs fan tweet to hail herself as greatest #22 over Caitlin Clark and other athletes 

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has put herself in the conversation as the greatest athlete to rock the #22 jersey over the likes of Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and others. Swoopes backed a fan tweet on an X post which asked users about the best players to wear #22. The fan retweeted the post, saying:WNBA Bak!!! @TT_babyyy10LINK@airswoopes22 is this a trick question????? Like THE WOMAN JORDAN!!!!Swoopes was often referred to as the Michael Jordan of the women's league due to her record-setting career. Swoopes didn't take long to acknowledge the fan tweet, backing it with three laughing emojis and a GIF. Sheryl Swoopes is arguably the most accomplished athlete to wear the #22 jersey. She was a four-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP, six-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a seven-time All-WNBA team member.Fans dish their take on greatest #22 ft. Caitlin Clark, Sheryl Swoopes and more While Sheryl Swoopes seemingly believes she's up there as the greatest #22 athletes, fans of different leagues and players had other opinions. As many would expect, Caitlin Clark was a popular name in the comments on the X post, but few also shouted out A'ja Wilson and others. One fan strongly showed support for Clark and former NFL legend Emmitt Smith, saying:Texus Jesus @TexusJesusLINKAnyone not saying @EmmittSmith22 or @CaitlinClark22 can meet me at the park at noon. Im done with the disrespect. My best breakdance versus yours. Bring your own cardboard because I sweat.Another shouted out Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge because of his prowess as multi-sport athlete:RoyalCoug @RoyalCougLINKDanny Ainge. Only high school athlete ever to be named an All-American in basketball, baseball, and football.One fan said it's A'ja Wilson:PAY OUR ATHLETES CATHY ENGLEBERT @tellahaterfuckuLINKA'ONE OF ONEEEEAnother opposed Clark's mention:Bo Peep @Fredistired7LINKToo early to say CC. Only second year in the league and she can go very bad mentally on the court. We're in evidence of that right now.Objectively, Sheryl Swoopes is clear in the conversation as the greatest, while others like Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson are still building their careers and are yet to have as much on paper success as Swoopes despite their promising talents.However, if Clark and Wilson remain as consistent as they are for as long as Swoopes did, they might find more success and eventually have what it takes to be the greatest #22 of all-time. Eventually, these conversations will remain inconclusive because of fans' preference and bias, just like any other GOAT (greatest of all-time) debate.