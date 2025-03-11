"Sheryl Swoopes became public enemy no.1 for actually good reasons": Fans revisit WNBA legend's 'swipe' at Caitlin Clark over major record

WNBA fans reacted to Sheryl Swoopes' swipe at Caitlin Clark for breaking her NCAA record. The clip of Swoopes' take on achievement was revisited by fans, who shared their two cents soon after. Speaking to Pac-12 network host Jordan Robinson last year, Swoopes had said:

Ad

"To me, she broke the record, but she did it in six games. I didn't get that sixth game, so I set the record in five games. So to me, yes, she broke the record, but she did it in six games."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The comments poured in soon after with one of the fans tweeting:

"I mean if Swoopes had just left this at that nobody would be calling her a hater. Nobody was at Swoope's neck for this, Swoopes became public enemy no1 for actually good reasons when she was on Gill's podcast."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan added:

"Nobody even remembers this swipe by Swoopes and it never went viral bc she's not wrong -- she scored 171 in 5 games, CC scored 190+ in 6. At bottom, I don't care if Juju has 5 years or 10 more games -- she's never gonna break CC's record."

Clarity was en route:

"It’s from The Gil’s Arena ninterview, not this one. That’s why people were pissed. I don’t remember people Getting mad over this one."

Ad

One fan was looking forward to Caitlin Clark in 2025:

"The fact that Caitlin is developing her toolbox in secret gets me so excited. Like we really don’t know what she’s adding to her bag bro and how she’s getting better. Year 2 gon be a horror movie for folks man I can’t wait"

Ad

Another take read:

"Never even seen this before lol. I think ppl could probably be less defensive when it comes the juju/cc convos, but I don't think it's particularly helpful to compare fans on the internet to a W legend straight up lying about the sport's biggest star (which is y ppl were mad btw)"

Ad

While the video saw responses come in, the focus however has been on what Clark can do in her sophomore year after winning ROTY honors in her first WNBA run. As for Swoopes's argument, this debate will continue generating more arguments.

Sheryl Swoopes courted controversy when talking about Caitlin Clark on Gilbert Arena's podcast

Earlier, Shery Swoopes found herself in the middle of some unwarranted controversy when he spoke of what Caitlin Clark could do in the WNBA.

Ad

“Will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she’s doing right now immediately? Absolutely not. Not going to happen."

Fans in Iowa were not in agreement with the comment and took to wearing custom "Don't be a Sheryl" tees to take shots at the former superstar. Clark had a solid season for the Indiana Fever averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists leading the Fever to the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback