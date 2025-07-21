  • home icon
  Sheryl Swoopes' brother lashes out as WNBA legend gets hateful comments for favoring Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark 

Sheryl Swoopes’ brother lashes out as WNBA legend gets hateful comments for favoring Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark 

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 21, 2025 13:53 GMT
Sheryl Swoopes&rsquo; brother lashes out as WNBA legend gets hateful comments
Sheryl Swoopes' brother lashes out as WNBA legend gets hateful comments (Credits: Getty)

Sheryl Swoopes' brother, Brandon Swoopes, lashed out on Instagram after the WNBA legend received hateful comments for favoring Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark. Instagram page @underdogfantasy reposted a clip from Gilbert Arenas' podcast on Wednesday.

In the video, Sheryl Swoopes claims that Angel Reese could become the highest-paid WNBA player in history. Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas seemed to agree with Swoopes' views.

"Angel Reese could potentially be the biggest, highest paid WNBA player ever," Swoopes said.
Trending

Arenas argued that USC star JuJu Watkins could rival that when she gets to the league.

"The only person that can maybe challenge that would be like a JuJu [Watkins], because she has the look, the skill, the charisma," Arenas said. "But when you're talking about marketing value, when you're trying to sell a product, I'm looking for the Angel Reese. Cause I know she's going to go out there and sell the product."
Swoopes continued to build a case for Reese by using her "Mebounds" merch line as an example.

"Like people are coming for her for rebounds and she's like, 'Oh! Let me go trademark this and let me get a bag off of this. Thank you!,' Like her, her people, she gets it."

Fans criticized Sheryl Swoopes for excluding Caitlin Clark from the conversation, prompting her brother, Brandon Swoopes, to get involved.

“Shut up SS! You aren’t even relevant in the WNBA now! No one cares about your opinions! 🙄,” One fan said.
“Then why are you here commenting?” replied Brandon Swoopes.
“You bitter old lesbian, there is no way. Her talent isn’t up to par and you know it. Maybe she can sell watermelon,” Another fan wrote.
“Is that where you work???” replied Swoopes.
Brandon Swoopes lashes out while replying to hateful comments on Instagram.
Brandon Swoopes lashes out while replying to hateful comments on Instagram.

"I appreciate her game": Sheryl Swoopes reveals her favorite part of Caitlin Clark's game

Over the past year, Sheryl Swoopes has been widely criticized for her comments on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. Amidst the controversy, Swoopes has always maintained that she admired Clark and harbors no ill will towards her.

Recently, Swoopes showed the Indiana Fever guard some love by revealing her favorite part about Clark's game.

"The best part of her game to me is her passing," Swoopes said on July 15. "Her ability to see s*** before everybody else sees it, she gets the ball where it needs to be. Like, I have zero hate for her. I appreciate her game."

Swoopes went on to say that while she appreciates Clark's game, she doesn't appreciate the way her fans behave referring to their actions as "ugly nastiness."

Edited by Nadim El Kak
