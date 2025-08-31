  • home icon
Sheryl Swoopes’ brother lets out 1-word mockery on Stephen A. Smith as his swag surfing dance clip goes viral

By Peter Okereke
Published Aug 31, 2025 15:20 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes' brother, Brandon Swoopes, took a jab at analyst Stephen A. Smith after the latter shared a video of himself swag surfing at Norfolk State University. Smith, who was part of ESPN First Take's HBCU tour, posted the clip on Friday.

The video showed the ESPN analyst having fun during the dance while being surrounded by several students and their families. Smith captioned the post:

"#Mood 🤠"
Swoopes reacted in the comments section, mocking Smith.

"Cornball," he commented.
Brandon Swoopes IG comment (via @b_swoopes_/Instagram)
The term "Cornball" is used informally to refer to a sentimental person or those who carry themselves in an unoriginal way. While there is no evidence of any beef between them, his comment is likely directed at Smith's political affiliations, which some people have taken issue with.

Nonetheless, many were hyped to see Smith show off those dance moves with tons of reactions on social media following his post. The analyst is also known for his enthusiasm for dancing on his shows and broadcasts.

Stephen A. Smith and Sheryl Swoopes battle over Fever star

Stephen A. Smith and Sheryl Swoopes have opposite views over the latter's usual discrediting of Caitlin Clark in WNBA conversations on her show and podcasts. Smith has criticized her for either downplaying the Fever star's impact, picking Angel Reese over her, or praising other Fever players without including Clark.

During one instance last year on her podcast, the WNBA legend gushed over the Indiana Fever while completely leaving out Clark. This got on the nerves of Smith, who wasted no time calling her out. On his show, the ESPN analyst said:

"There seems to be some 'Haterade' in the league in regards to Clark starting with WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes herself. So no Caitlin Clark?... Respectfully, Sheryl Swoopes, do you have any idea how that makes you look?"

Although Swoopes and Smith have different opinions about Clark, the veteran analyst has continued to recognize her basketball legacy even when calling her out. Nonetheless, their regular battle over CC is unlikely to abate any time soon.

About the author
Peter Okereke

Peter Okereke

Twitter icon

Peter Okereke covered the WNBA for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.
His last stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.

Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.
When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling.

Edited by Krutik Jain
