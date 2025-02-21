Sheryl Swoopes drops 2-word reaction after major compliment from Caitlin Clark’s $249,244 teammate

Sheryl Swoopes was ecstatic after Caitlin Clark's teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, gave her the highest praise. The Indiana Fever guard went with the four-time WNBA champion as her GOAT during the Feb. 7 edition of PlayersTV's "Easy Buckets."

In the first episode of Erica Wheeler's show, Mitchell, who signed a one-year $249,244 deal (per Spotrac) with Indiana this offseason, also talked about her journey to the pros and what she wants to achieve in the future.

"I was around at a time when (women's) basketball was trying to get noticed," Mitchell said.

She also mentioned Maya Moore, considered the greatest of all time by many, but admitted that her mother made her love Swoopes.

"My mom put me on the game with Sheryl Swoopes and all of that," Mitchell said. "It's hard to say right now. Sheryl was amazing."

Swoopes heard Mitchell's revelation and took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to her.

"LET'S GO!!!😤😤😜," Swoopes tweeted on Thursday.

Swoopes spent 10 years with the Houston Comets, where she won four consecutive championships (1997-2000) and secured three WNBA MVP awards. She was named an All-Star six times and won the game's MVP award in 2005.

The WNBA legend made a big impact in the early years of the league. The love for Mitchell is reciprocated, as Swoopes praised her during the 2024 season, naming her a key reason why the Indiana Fever were playing better and winning games after the Olympic break.

However, those remarks rubbed plenty of people wrong as Swoopes declined to credit Caitlin Clark for her team's success.

Sheryl Swoopes starred in multiple controversies during Caitlin Clark's rookie season

While she has nothing but love for Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, Sheryl Swoopes raised plenty of eyebrows due to her lack of praise for Caitlin Clark. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is widely considered responsible for the league's new records in viewership and attendance and led the Indiana Fever to the postseason for the first time in eight years.

Nevertheless, Swoopes refused to acknowledge her as the catalyst to the team's turnaround and said that Clark wasn't dominating the league despite recording never-seen-before numbers during her rookie campaign.

Swoopes was also part of an awkward moment when she remained silent for almost a minute after a Clark stat was mentioned during a live broadcast.

In December, Clark was named TIME's 2024 Athlete of the Year but Swoopes had questions about the other candidates and the criteria for picking Clark.

