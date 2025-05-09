Sheryl Swoopes perplexed over Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White’s preseason decision

Ahead of the new season, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes appeared on Tuesday's episode of "The Women's Hoops Show," where she discussed several topics around the league. During the conversation with host Jordan Robinson, she questioned the decision by Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White to cut rookie Bree Hall from the roster this preseason.

Swoopes believed that Hall needed more minutes on the court to prove her worth, but didn't get it from White. She said (5:42 mark):

"But I did have a question, though, with Indiana, right? Because even though the starters weren't in, like Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, they've been in the league for a while. You actually had players like Bree Hall. Why wasn't she in that game [Mystics vs. Fever], per se, if you're trying to figure out who's gonna make the team, who you're gonna cut?

"So I was a little confused with what Steph was doing. But anyway, it is what it is. But to me, when I think about preseason, it really isn't so much for your players that you know are returning, the players that you know that are gonna make the team. But it's more about, 'I'm not sure about this particular player. Let me get her in a real-life game situation and see how she handles that.'"

Bree Hall was selected as the 20th pick in this year's draft by the Fever. However, she was one of three players waived by the team, alongside fellow draftee Yvonne Ejim and forward Jillian Alleyne, this week.

Sheryl Swoopes gives her verdict on Paige Bueckers' WNBA future

During the same interview, Sheryl Swoopes also delivered her verdict on Dallas Wings' new player Paige Bueckers. She expressed confidence that the former UConn star will go on to have a good career in the WNBA.

"I look at Dallas, to your point, I think that Paige Bueckers is going to be really really really good in this league. She's just, like, Paige is just a baller," Swoopes said.

Bueckers was selected by the Dallas Wings as the top pick in the 2025 draft. Now, ahead of her rookie year, she has gotten the backing of another legend of the game in Sheryl Swoopes, to succeed in the league.

