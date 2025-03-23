"Sheryl Swoopes not being in the top 10 is crazy": Jemele Hill takes issue at Caitlin Clark's all-time status

According to the top-10 all-time best women's college basketball players list shared by Fox Sports on Saturday, Caitlin Clark was ranked second while Sheryl Swoopes was not even included. Reacting to the list, sports journalist Jemele Hill called out Swoopes' snub with a post on X while also sharing her thoughts on Clark's status.

"Sheryl Swoopes not being in the top 10 is crazy and as much as I love CC, she is not the second-greatest player ever. I’d put her anywhere between 5-8," Hill tweeted.

Sheryl Swoopes had an illustrious collegiate career at Texas Tech, having led the Lady Raiders to the 1993 NCAA championship and setting the record for most points scored in the title game with 47. That year, Swoopes was also the recipient of NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Naismith College Player of the Year and WBCA Player of the Year.

However, Fox's list of Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, Diana Taurasi, Cheryl Miller, Chamique Holdsclaw, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Candace Parker, A'ja Wilson and Lynette Woodard, in that order, have reasons of their own for earning the honor.

WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark landing 2nd in all-time WCBB rankings

Reacting to Fox Sports' top-10 all-time best women's basketball players list featuring Caitlin Clark at the second spot behind Breanna Stewart, WNBA fans shared their opinions on X.

Many fans agreed with the list given that Stewart went 151-4 in her collegiate career, leading the UConn Huskies to four NCAA championships from 2013 to 2016. The New York Liberty star also won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award in all four years of her collegiate career and the Naismith Player of the Year award in her final three years.

"As a big CC fan ngl i’m not mad at her being behind Stewie. Stewie was her!" a fan tweeted.

"I get it. Stewie had 4 poy. It's totally understandable. 2nd all time is amazing. GGs CC22," a fan tweeted.

"CC was the best individual player I've seen but I agree with putting Breanna #1. Sure UConn was stacked but 4 championships and 3 time POY is tough to argue against," a fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, other fans countered Stewart's position ahead of Clark, arguing that Stewart had an advantage given the stacked UConn team she played with.

"Stewart ahead of Clark 😂😂," a fan tweeted.

"This is f*****g moronic. They always wanna make her number two or number three in every list. I don’t understand this," a fan tweeted.

"It’s easy to win titles when you’re on a loaded roster at UCONN," a fan tweeted.

While Caitlin Clark had a historic run with the Iowa Hawkeyes, she did not win an NCAA championship during her collegiate career. While she led the Haweyes to back-to-back finals appearances in 2023 and 2024, the team failed to clinch a title.

