"Sheryl Swoopes will tell you the locker room has a problem": Fans react as Caitlin Clark leads Fever’s wholesome surprise for Lexie Hull

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever celebrated a personal milestone of one of their players, Lexie Hull. The 25-year-old player got engaged earlier this week to Will Matthiessen. Hull posted her life update on Instagram, showing how Matthiessen got on one knee and proposed at the beach.

On Wednesday, the Fever celebrated with Hull after practice. The celebration was led by the reigning Rookie of the Year. Clark and the rest of her teammates ran toward the shooting guard to give her gifts.

The former Iowa star put a tiara on her teammate as the others held a congratulatory sign for Hull. The former Stanford standout loved the gesture and thought it was "cute."

"I'll put the tiara on her," Clark said.

Fans reacted to Caitlin Clark and the Fever's gesture for Hull. Here are some of what the fans said.

"This was so sweet of the team to surprise her," a fan said.

"Caitlin is just so goofy," another fan" commented.

"This is America’s team for a reason. :) congrats Lexi and when does CC not sprint?" one fan said.

Other fans, on the other hand, bragged about the team's chemistry.

"Swoopes will still tell you that the locker room has a problem 🤣🤣" a fan remembered Sheryl Swoopes.

"MY SHAYLAAAAS beating all the chemistry allegations before the season even starts!" another fan said.

"The fun the joy and the love for each other is always the sign of a good team, add the talent and that makes a great team.." one fan commented.

Lexie Hull believes the sky's the limit for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is entering her second season in the WNBA, and there are a ton of expectations from the fans. In her rookie year, Clark left a lasting impression by winning the Rookie of the Year award.

The Fever star finished fourth in the MVP voting and earned her first All-WNBA First Team selection. The former Iowa star also became an All-Star in her first season.

Her teammate, Lexie Hull, had an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina in March. According to Hull, she expects great things from the star point guard in her sophomore year.

“She’s had such a great rookie season, but she’s only going to get better,” Hull told Sportskeeda. “Especially with a player like that who is eager to learn and continue to get better, the sky is the limit.”

Caitlin Clark finished her rookie year averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists on 34.4 percent shooting from deep. Her teammates and fans expect her to do more than what she did last season.

