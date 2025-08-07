"Shocked" Aliyah Boston couldn’t resist buzzing about stunning rival trade with Caitlin Clark & Co

Aliyah Boston reacted to DiJonai Carrington's last-minute trade that sent her to the Minnesota Lynx right at the deadline. The move from the Dallas Wings left the WNBA world in shock, including Boston and the Indiana Fever.

On her Post Moves podcast alongside Candace Parker, Boston shared her initial reaction to the build-up to the trade. She revealed how she shared the news with Caitlin Clark and the rest of her Fever teammates through their group chat once the deal went through on Aug. 3.

“I was shocked cause I remember she had posted something on Instagram and everybody on Twitter was like, "Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, she's going somewhere. She's going somewhere," Boston said (14:48 onwards).

"Then I wake up the next day, and I'm like been awake for 20 minutes and all I see is DiJonai traded to Minnesota. I was like, "What?" So I have to send in a group chat right away. That's important.”

Carrington immediately showcased her value during the Lynx’s Aug. 5 game against the Seattle Storm. In her debut for Minnesota, she came off the bench and delivered 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Her all-around outing helped the Napheesa Collier-less team to a 91-87 victory.

Stephanie White lauds Aliyah Boston following Player of the Week honors

Aliyah Boston has emerged as the Indiana Fever’s go-to player in Caitlin Clark’s extended absence due to a groin injury.

While the Fever initially struggled without Clark, dropping back-to-back games to the New York Liberty, they have bounced back impressively, embarking on a five-game winning streak, their longest of the 2025 season.

Boston has been the driving force behind this turnaround, averaging 15.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game during this stretch.

Her impressive outings earned her the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for Week 9, prompting Fever coach Stephanie White to shower Aliyah Boston with high praise.

"She’s been great. She really has been our rock. She’s been our backbone," White said (6:30 onwards).

"We’ve played through her and she’s been very consistent for us, not just scoring the basketball but being a facilitator, locking down on the defensive end, being a high-level communicator on the defensive end as well. She’s been outstanding, and she’s really continued to grow throughout the course of the season."

Indiana's win streak ended with a 100-91 loss against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. Aliyah Boston and Co. next face the Phoenix Mercury on Thirsday, concluding a four-game road trip before heading back to Indiana for a week-long homestand.

