"Should be banned for life from all WNBA games": Fans outraged as ejected Caitlin Clark supporter turns out to be off-duty cop

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 29, 2025 11:50 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

Fans were outraged as a Caitlin Clark fan, who was ejected from the Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game on July 15, after an altercation with Saniya Rivers, turned out to be an off-duty cop. The fan in question was escorted out of TD Garden for making an inappropriate remark toward the 22-year-old rookie.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter identified the man as Officer William Reilly.

“Officer Reilly was off-duty, and there aren’t any formal complaints of misconduct,” Porter said.

President Salemme III, president of the police union in Bridgeport, said the comment was made in “innocent fun,” but it enraged fans on social media.

Attorney Alex Taubes called out the union for its comments, saying:

“An off-duty Bridgeport cop got tossed from a WNBA game for saying something so inappropriate Saniya Rivers had him removed — and the union calls it “innocent fun.” If it was innocent, it’d be repeated. This is Bridgeport “accountability” for police in action.”
Fans flooded the comment section of Taubes’ post, with many calling for the off-duty officer to be banned from all WNBA games.

“F*** William Reiley. He should be banned for life from all wnba games,” one fan said.

Said another fan:

One attacked Caitlin Clark, outrageously blaming her for her fans’ behaviour, saying:

Another called for clarity, saying that the cop should be fired if racist comments were made:

One fan, though, defended Officer Reilly, saying that some women in the WNBA need sensitivity training:

Saniya Rivers was in good spirits following an altercation with a Caitlin Clark fan

Despite the massive fallout on social media, Saniya Rivers was in good spirits following the incident during the Fever-Sun game on July 15. While speaking to reporters, she joked that the fan had spent "all that money on a seat just to get tossed."

The Fever defeated Connecticut 85-77, following a 20-point game by Kelsey Mitchell. Caitlin Clark was also solid, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Saniya Rivers, though, had a tough night, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and three assists on 4-for-10 shooting. She's averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season.

The Sun have only managed four wins this season and will return to the court on Friday to face the New York Liberty.

