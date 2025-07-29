"Should be banned for life from all WNBA games": Fans outraged as ejected Caitlin Clark supporter turns out to be off-duty cop

Fans were outraged as a Caitlin Clark fan, who was ejected from the Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game on July 15, after an altercation with Saniya Rivers, turned out to be an off-duty cop. The fan in question was escorted out of TD Garden for making an inappropriate remark toward the 22-year-old rookie.Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter identified the man as Officer William Reilly.“Officer Reilly was off-duty, and there aren’t any formal complaints of misconduct,” Porter said.President Salemme III, president of the police union in Bridgeport, said the comment was made in “innocent fun,” but it enraged fans on social media.Attorney Alex Taubes called out the union for its comments, saying:“An off-duty Bridgeport cop got tossed from a WNBA game for saying something so inappropriate Saniya Rivers had him removed — and the union calls it “innocent fun.” If it was innocent, it’d be repeated. This is Bridgeport “accountability” for police in action.”Fans flooded the comment section of Taubes’ post, with many calling for the off-duty officer to be banned from all WNBA games.“F*** William Reiley. He should be banned for life from all wnba games,” one fan said.Said another fan:SJ @Sovann_JahleeLINKIf it’s innocent fun yeah what’s stopping him from repeating it???One attacked Caitlin Clark, outrageously blaming her for her fans’ behaviour, saying:Tee @Tee1655532LINKClark brought all the racist fans to the league.Another called for clarity, saying that the cop should be fired if racist comments were made:Newcy @itsabeautibLINKIf he’s a cop it needs to be stated what he said. If he said anything racist or outside of basketball take he needs to be firedOne fan, though, defended Officer Reilly, saying that some women in the WNBA need sensitivity training:AngelaY @angelayoho1LINKI think these women of W need sensitivity training too. YES there are things off limits racism, etc BUT somethings aren’t it’s called sport &amp; fans pay $$$ dollar to go to gamesSaniya Rivers was in good spirits following an altercation with a Caitlin Clark fanDespite the massive fallout on social media, Saniya Rivers was in good spirits following the incident during the Fever-Sun game on July 15. While speaking to reporters, she joked that the fan had spent &quot;all that money on a seat just to get tossed.&quot;The Fever defeated Connecticut 85-77, following a 20-point game by Kelsey Mitchell. Caitlin Clark was also solid, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.Saniya Rivers, though, had a tough night, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and three assists on 4-for-10 shooting. She's averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season.The Sun have only managed four wins this season and will return to the court on Friday to face the New York Liberty.