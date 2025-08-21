"Should've had it before": Sophie Cunningham can't believe Venus Williams' Barbie recognition took so long

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham confirmed on Wednesday reports that she tore her ACL against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. She said on her “Show Me Something” podcast with co-host West Wilson that she is in “good spirits” while rehabbing. Although Cunningham is out, she continues to engage fans on social media.
During the podcast, Cunningham commented about tennis legend Venus Williams getting a Barbie doll:
(25:00 mark)
“Venus Williams should have had a Barbie before. I’m glad that she has it now. Good for her.”
Roughly a week ago, the iconic brand announced that Williams has made it to its Inspiring Women collection. The dollmaker stated on Instagram that the inclusion of the seven-time Grand Slam champion represented “gender pay equity in sports.”
Williams’ doll, which will be released on Friday, wears the 2007 uniform she had on at Wimbledon. Williams’ championship in that tournament was the first time a woman received equal prize as the men’s title winner, according to the AP.
Sophie Cunningham thought Venus Williams should have been recognized before this year’s collaboration with the brand.
Sophie Cunningham finds strange coincidences in Fever injuries
With her season cut short following an MCL surgery, Sophie Cunningham said in her podcast that she has had time to think about the injury. Although injuries are part of any sport, the Indiana Fever guard found something strange in her team’s recent setbacks.
(2:20 mark)
“You wanna know what’s actually crazy? Sydney [Colson] had her birthday. The next day we played, she completely tore her ACL and everything. It was my birthday. We played the next day, and I hurt my knee. We still have a couple of more birthdays on our time, and everyone’s like, ‘Do they play or do they not play?’”
Fever backup guard Sydney Colson celebrated her birthday on Aug. 6. Two days later, she tore her ACL against the Phoenix Mercury, an injury that ended her season. Roughly a week later, Sophie Cunningham suffered the same fate.
The strange coincidences have made two Fever players’ upcoming birthdays quite interesting. Next month, Natasha Howard (Sept. 2) and Lexie Hull (Sept. 13) will be celebrating their birthdays.
The Indiana Fever can’t afford more injuries to an already decimated roster. They face a brutal schedule to finish the season while their playoff hopes hang in the balance.
Sophie Cunningham laughed off the coincidences, but the Fever’s injury woes spell serious trouble.