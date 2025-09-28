"Show them": Angel Reese echoes Napheesa Collier teammate’s fearless message as Lynx title hopes take massive blow

Napheesa Collier's teammate, Natisha Hiedeman, might have missed her shot at wooing Angel Reese, but she came away with a great friendship with the Minnesota Lynx star. With the Lynx title hopes in serious trouble, Reese showed up with massive support for the Lynx reserve star ahead of the do-or-die Game 4. The Lynx were the best team in the league, maintaining the top spot throughout the season. However, they have their back turned against the wall after losing two back-to-back games. Hiedeman sent an early message, determined to beat all the odds against them. On Monday, she posted a series of pictures of her pre-game outfits. She also posted a few pictures of in-game action with Collier and Courtney Williams. The Lynx guard captioned the post with a big-time message. &quot;never cared about the odds, i grew up beatin them,&quot; Hiedeman wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post received support from Angel Reese, who echoed Hiedeman's emotions in the comments. &quot;show themmmm,&quot; Reese wrote in the comments. Hiedeman's star teammate Napheesa Collier also reacted to the post with a fire emoji. Comments on the postThe Lynx won the first game against the Phoenix Mercury. However, Phoenix doubled down in the next two games, elevating their physicality against the Lynx. Game 3 was especially controversial after Lynx head coach blamed the officials for malpractice. In a win-or-go-home game, the Lynx will be without their head coach in Game 4. Lynx in deep trouble after Napheesa Collier's latest news The tensions have mounted in the Lynx's locker room in the last three days. After a Game 3 loss, the Lynx are set to face the Phoenix Mercury without their star player, Napheesa Collier, in Game 4 of the semifinal series. In Game 3, Collier left the game in the last seconds of the game after her apparent collision with Alyssa Thomas, who stole the ball from her shortly after an inbound pass from Hiedeman. Collier seemed to have rolled her ankle and was helped off the court.After the game, Lynx coach slammed the no-call decision and said that Collier &quot;probably has a fracture.&quot; However, there have been no updates about the injury since then. With the Lynx's best player out of action, Phoenix will be hopeful for a favorable result on Sunday. However, the Lynx have shown that they can survive even without Napheesa Collier. Earlier this season, Collier missed over three weeks with an ankle injury. However, the Lynx maintained an impressive record of 5-2 during Collier's absence.