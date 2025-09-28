  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • "Show them": Angel Reese echoes Napheesa Collier teammate’s fearless message as Lynx title hopes take massive blow

"Show them": Angel Reese echoes Napheesa Collier teammate’s fearless message as Lynx title hopes take massive blow

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:46 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Angel Reese hyped up Natisha Hiedeman before Game 4 [Picture Credit: Getty]

Napheesa Collier's teammate, Natisha Hiedeman, might have missed her shot at wooing Angel Reese, but she came away with a great friendship with the Minnesota Lynx star. With the Lynx title hopes in serious trouble, Reese showed up with massive support for the Lynx reserve star ahead of the do-or-die Game 4.

Ad

The Lynx were the best team in the league, maintaining the top spot throughout the season. However, they have their back turned against the wall after losing two back-to-back games. Hiedeman sent an early message, determined to beat all the odds against them.

On Monday, she posted a series of pictures of her pre-game outfits. She also posted a few pictures of in-game action with Collier and Courtney Williams. The Lynx guard captioned the post with a big-time message.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"never cared about the odds, i grew up beatin them," Hiedeman wrote.
Ad

The post received support from Angel Reese, who echoed Hiedeman's emotions in the comments.

"show themmmm," Reese wrote in the comments.

Hiedeman's star teammate Napheesa Collier also reacted to the post with a fire emoji.

Comments on the post
Comments on the post

The Lynx won the first game against the Phoenix Mercury. However, Phoenix doubled down in the next two games, elevating their physicality against the Lynx. Game 3 was especially controversial after Lynx head coach blamed the officials for malpractice. In a win-or-go-home game, the Lynx will be without their head coach in Game 4.

Ad

Lynx in deep trouble after Napheesa Collier's latest news

The tensions have mounted in the Lynx's locker room in the last three days. After a Game 3 loss, the Lynx are set to face the Phoenix Mercury without their star player, Napheesa Collier, in Game 4 of the semifinal series.

In Game 3, Collier left the game in the last seconds of the game after her apparent collision with Alyssa Thomas, who stole the ball from her shortly after an inbound pass from Hiedeman. Collier seemed to have rolled her ankle and was helped off the court.

Ad

After the game, Lynx coach slammed the no-call decision and said that Collier "probably has a fracture." However, there have been no updates about the injury since then. With the Lynx's best player out of action, Phoenix will be hopeful for a favorable result on Sunday.

However, the Lynx have shown that they can survive even without Napheesa Collier. Earlier this season, Collier missed over three weeks with an ankle injury. However, the Lynx maintained an impressive record of 5-2 during Collier's absence.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications