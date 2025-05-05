Shyanne Sellers’ dad and sister set record straight after Valkyries' shocking move to cut her

The Golden State Valkyries waived rookie Shyanne Sellers on Saturday ahead of the 2025 season. But her dad, former NBA player Brad Sellers, and her sister, Syarra, cleared the air following the shocking move.
On Sunday, Brad took to X (formerly Twitter) to debunk speculations that his daughter was deemed unhealthy by the franchise.
"Bringing some clarity to your questions; @shyannesellers3 is 100% healthy!" he said. "Cleared by 2 different medical teams @TerpsWBB & @valkyries before training camp began. Shy was moving fine, playing well, & made good relationships in the locker room just like Maryland 👀! Back 2 work!"
Shyanne's sibling, Syarra Sellers, also set the record straight in a TikTok post on Saturday. She shared a video of her sister playing for the Maryland Terrapins while supporting her with a caption that read:
"Just wanted to remind the world that my sissy is one of the most electric basketball players of all time."
Syarra then dropped a note about the Valkyries' situation in the comments section:
"She's fully healthy to clear that up!!!"
Shyanne Sellers was selected as the 17th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Valkyries last month after a senior year in college where she was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and earned an AP All-America Honorable Mention.
Valkyries HC Natalie Nakase on her decision to waive Shyanne Sellers
After Shyanne Sellers was surprisingly waived by the Valkyries, coach Natalie Nakase opened up about the decision to cut her from the team. She stressed that she has to select the best players who will fit into her system for the upcoming season.
"She [Sellers] picked up everything we asked her to, did everything that we asked," Nakase said. "It's just that I have to choose the best 12 that are going to fit. Doesn't mean it's the most talented; it means it's the best 12."
Sellers is now a free agent before her WNBA career even started, and as such, will be open to offers from other teams. Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see what the future holds for the 22-year-old guard after the latest setback.