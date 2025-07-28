"Sign her for whole rest of season": Fever fans impressed with Aussie Chloe Bibby's fiery debut in Caitlin Clark's absence 

The Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever managed another win on Sunday against the Chicago Sky, which also featured Chloe Bibby's franchise debut. The 27-year-old, who technically is a WNBA rookie, signed a seven-day contract with the team on Friday. Bibby made a strong case for a long-term contract after a fiery start to her stint in Indiana.

Ad

The Australian played only 10:48 minutes off the bench, but that's all she needed for a quick eight-point burst. Bibby shot two 3-pointers off four attempts and got to the free-throw line twice. She also had two rebounds. Bibby looked comfortable within the offense, while also impacting the game with her gravity as a 3-point shooter.

The Fever needed a burst like that off the bench after forward Natasha Howard's underwhelming outing. While Kelsey Mitchell did the heavy lifting with 35 points, some support, as provided by Bibby off the bench, was required to make this a comfortable win.

Ad

Trending

Fever fans were more than satisfied with Chloe Bibby's short stint against the Sky. Many even called for the Fever to sign her long-term. Here are some of the reactions:

Lorelle ⚘✨ @LorenSori LINK Sign her for the whole rest of season please @IndianaFever

Ad

One fan even called for Damiris Dantas' departure:

Indy @ColtsWarriors LINK Iv seen enough. Bye bye Dantas lol

Ad

Another lauded the Fever's hardship contract signing process, including Aari McDonald and now Bibby:

what Orwell said @dgradost LINK Credit the FO, after a mostly 💩 start to the season, two great hardship pickups.

Ad

Another added:

Michael @mikeaalen112735 LINK Chloe bibby a stretch 4 the fan base has been yelling about all season. If she can hold her own on defense she’s a good fit . These r the type of players we want the Indiana fever to find next season for the margins . 3 and d. 🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨🚨🚨

Ad

One fan pointed out how effective she can be with Caitlin Clark:

Caitlin Clark By The Numbers @ @CCByTheNumbers LINK Next to CC, that's now two Fever players who love to shoot 3s on Cardoso...

Ad

WNBA analyst raves about Fever's potential with healthy Caitlin Clark and new addition Chloe Bibby

The Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever seemed like they had one of the best offseasons in the WNBA after acquiring DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham as their marquee signings. The Fever addresses multiple issues on both ends with Cunningham's addition, especially on the perimeter.

Ad

However, Bonner asked out and was waived nine games into her career with Indiana, while Howard has been inconsistent. Because of that, the void at the power forward spot left vacant by NaLyssa Smith is still there.

Bonner was a floor spacer, so her leaving left a hole in the Fever's frontcourt. Howard is effective, but kills the spacing as she's non much of a shooting threat. She's 25.0% from deep this year.

Ad

Keeping these issues in mind, WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg considered Chloe Bibby a viable threat in the Fever's system, especially once Caitlin Clark returns.

"The Fever were only missing a stretch four," Lundberg wrote. "If Chloe Bibby can be that, they are as good as anyone when healthy."

Bibby has shot 43.5% from 3 in six WNBA games, including five with the Golden State Valkyries. She prefers the Fever's fast-paced, 3-point shooting style, and if she can remain consistent, Indiana can rely on her to provide a scoring punch off the bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More