"Simply unfit for the Indiana Fever" - WNBA fans react as Stephanie White all but dismisses possibility of unsigned ex-Sky scorer joining Caitlin Clark

WNBA fans reacted to Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White rejecting the idea of adding players who can help the team win but could create friction in the locker room. The former Connecticut Sun coach revealed the priority for the Fever's front office this offseason.

Instead of having a "winning at all cost" mentality, Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, as leaders of the team, asked White and Co. to respect their locker room and not bring somebody who might disrupt their chemistry.

During an appearance for Purdue University in their Presidential Lecture Series, White explained the team's focus before they made several moves to become championship candidates.

"Surrounding Caitlin, Aliyah and Kelsey with the right people is more important. But the No. 1 thing that each one of those players said when we got the job when we started free agency was, 'Take care of our locker room.' It's not win at all costs. Right? It's take care of our locker room."

Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) understood that Stephanie White's statement closed the door on a potential Chennedy Carter arrival in Indiana. Many agreed with the coach, saying it would damage everything they built last season.

"Chennedy is simply unfit for the Indiana Fever. In my opinion, Carter is unlikely to sign with any WNBA team," one fan said.

"She knows absolutely. She’s seen enough crap going on," another fan said.

Some fans rejected the notion that Sedona Price, another controversial player, would be drafted by the Fever.

"taking her word and trusting they don’t draft that abuser," one fan wrote.

Others noted Fever plans should pay attention to Stephanie White's words and even said other franchises should follow her example.

"Coach White's emphasis on character is refreshing. Hope Colson's aligns with the Fever's values," one fan said.

Caitlin Clark makes feeling clear about playing under Stephanie White

After a busy offseason for the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark is excited to play with her new teammates and under a former Coach of the Year award winner, Stephanie White. Talking with reporters on Monday, Clark said she was excited about the team's future with Stephanie White and the additions they brought this offseason.

Clark, Boston and Mitchell led the Fever to the No. 6 seed in the WNBA last season, but she's ready to raise the bar and see how far her team can go with a roster full of experienced players.

