Skip Bayless endorses Caitlin Clark's reported decision to skip Unrivaled league, citing "jealousy and resentment"

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless voiced support for Caitlin Clark’s reported decision to skip the inaugural edition of the 3x3 Unrivaled League on Thursday. According to Michael Voepel of ESPN, Clark has reportedly decided not to participate in the league, which will feature stars such as Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, among others.

Skip Bayless backed Clark's decision with a strongly-worded note, emphasizing the "jealousy and resentment" the Indiana Fever star encountered during her rookie season in the WNBA.

"Good for Caitlin Clark not playing in this new 3-on-3 league," Skip tweeted. "After all the jealousy and resentment she felt last season - all the cheap shots and bullying attempts - she made a late-season run at MVP. SHE'S the reason WNBA popularity exploded last season. She doesn't need 3-on-3."

The Unrivaled League revealed six team rosters on Wednesday, leaving two wild-card spots unfilled. So far, 34 of the 36 players have been officially signed for the inaugural season of the 3x3 league, which is set to begin on Jan. 17 in Miami. Co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the league has generated significant anticipation.

Caitlin Clark’s reported decision to skip the Unrivaled League comes despite recruitment efforts from co-founder Collier and league president Alex Bazzell, who made a strong push to bring the star point guard on board.

Skip Bayless lauds Caitlin Clark's playmaking skills

Skip Bayless recently expressed his admiration for Caitlin Clark, revealing that he became a fan of the Indiana Fever superstar after witnessing her outstanding performances during the 2024 WNBA season.

The veteran analyst was particularly captivated by Clark’s exceptional floor vision and playmaking abilities, even drawing comparisons between the WNBA sensation and one of basketball’s all-time greats, LeBron James.

"I wasn’t a big Caitlin Clark fan when she was at Iowa," Skip said on "All The Smoke" podcast. "Though I got into it a little more in the Final Four and certainly the Final Game. I found myself captivated watching her..."

"And I still can’t quite explain why because I thought she was just a 3-point shooter and I didn’t see this at Iowa, this at Iowa but she’s a LeBron-esque passer of the basketball… I didn’t see that coming."

Meanwhile, Clark has had a packed offseason, with the Fever point guard participating in multiple golf events, making an appearance at an Indiana Pacers game and attending several charity functions, among several other off-court activities.

