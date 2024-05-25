Sky co-owner Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union pumped for Angel Reese's showdown vs Sun tonight

NBA legend Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, is eager to see the Chicago Sky in their home opener tonight. The team has impressed this season, winning two of their three games, with rookie Angel Reese posting a series of impressive performances. On Saturday, though, the Sky will compete in their home opener at Wintrust Arena.

The game comes amid a two-game win streak that saw the Sky defeat the Dallas Wings on Saturday and the New York Liberty on Thursday. Of course, the team will have a tough test in front of them against the Connecticut Sun, who have won four straight games.

Ahead of the Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky game, which tips off at 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. Eastern), Chicago Sky co-owner and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union is certainly excited. In a tweet, Union shared her excitement.

The Chicago Sky's account on social media shared an image of the team ahead of their home opener. Gabrielle Union reposted the photo along with a caption:

"We will be on time and seated! Lets gooooooo"

Looking at Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky's performances through the first three games of the season amid Gabrielle Union's excitement

Gabrielle Union's excitement for Saturday's Sun vs Sky game is something that she shares with many WNBA fans. Last season, the Sky finished eighth with an 18-22 record.

After drafting Angel Reese, the hope was high this offseason heading into the 2024 WNBA season. Apart from the former LSU star, the Sky also drafted Kamilla Cardoso, who won two NCAA titles of her own during her time in college. Given the arrival of the two rookies, fans are eager to see this season unfold.

Reese has impressed, nearly averaging a double-double with 12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She's also been averaging 1.0 steals per game on the defensive end, proving that she has what it takes to compete in the WNBA at a high level.

Of course, in the case of Cardoso, a shoulder injury has kept her on the sidelines, but the hope is that she will return in early June.

In the meantime, Chicago Sky fans like Gabrielle Union have continued to express their excitement both around this season and the team's home opener. The game is expected to draw a large number of fans to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago as the team looks to keep the win streak going.

Given that the Sun are undefeated, though, the Sky are the betting underdogs on FanDuel, which could make their home opener even sweeter if they get the win.