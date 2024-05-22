Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union preaches YouTuber's insight on lack of communication

Gabrielle Union, wife of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, shares a deep bond with her husband that extends beyond their respective careers, as highlighted in the latest episode of Wade's podcast, "The Why with Dwyane Wade," featuring YouTuber Jay Shetty.

In her Instagram story, Union shared a video clip from the episode "Spiritual Friendship," which delved into the topic of communication in relationships. Touched by the conversation, Union expressed her appreciation, captioning:

"Listen to this one a couple times."

Gabrielle Union's Instagram Story

In the podcast, Shetty shared an instance involving himself and his wife when Wade asked about managing relationships and the impact of communication.

"My wife once said to me that I just really had a hard day to which my response was, 'tell me about it, I really had a hard month.' ... I was taking her vulnerability and making it mine. ... I’m at my weakest when I’m not effectively sharing how I feel."

Jay Shetty, known for his motivational speaking and entrepreneurial endeavors, emphasized the importance of spirituality and open communication as key factors for nurturing healthy relationships, serving as the main highlights of the podcast.

Shetty delved into the concept of effective communication, highlighting its depth beyond mere verbal expression. He stressed the significance of active listening, empathy and the ability to comprehend one's partner's viewpoint. Rather than wielding communication as a weapon, Shetty advocated for its use as a means to foster trust and deepen connections in relationships.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union shine at Met Gala 2024

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union stole the show at the Met Gala red carpet, effortlessly embodying the night's themes of "The Garden of Time" and "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Wade rocked a sleek lavender suit complemented by a crisp white v-neck tee. Union wore a shimmering gown. She shared a glimpse of them on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Stepped on the carpet and parted the sea #MetGala."