“You know the vibes”: Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union cryptically recounts fun night with Heat legend through Victoria Beckham’s viral pic

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union are two of the most “chill,” at least publicly, power couples around. They often share glimpses of their time with family or with friends. The two have been married for nearly a decade but they look stronger than ever.

Recently, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham’s wife, celebrated her 50th in London. Some of the stars that attended the party were Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, Evan Longoria and the Spice Girls, Beckham's former band. The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor reportedly stole the show with his dance moves during the said event.

The Beckhams, though, grabbed the limelight before they left Oswald’s together. The football icon carried his wife behind his back after saying their goodbyes to friends, colleagues and some family members.

Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union went on Instagram and reposted the hilarious photo of the celebrity couple with the caption:

“@dwyanewade you know the vibes”

Gabrielle Union sent her husband Dwyane Wade an intriguing message after seeing a photo of David and Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham had to carry his wife Victoria Beckham as she is still probably recovering from a fractured foot. The Manchester United legend even shared a photo of her foot in a walking boot to assure their fans that she was okay.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are known for their workouts together. Union probably experienced something like this with the former Miami Heat superstar during one of their sessions in the gym. Or, they could have been just horsing around but whichever the case may be, the actress can’t help but recall the “vibes.”

Unlike the Beckhams, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union went to Africa for her 50th birthday

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union went overseas to celebrate her 50th birthday. What was supposedly a personal journey became a two-part docuseries. The couple, together with their family and some friends, traveled to Ghana, Namibia and South Africa for the special occasion.

The “Think Like A Man Star” had already visited the region on multiple occasions but for that event, she wanted to “decenter my trauma.” Union already revealed a handful of times that she was sexually assaulted when she was still 19. Wade was there to help her with her journey of healing, rediscovery and love.

The film showed that the time spent there wasn’t all about solemnity and a walk down memory lane. They also got a chance to immerse themselves in the culture and have fun in the places they visited.

The journey must have also been a little tiresome. Dwyane Wade might have given Gabrielle Union a piggyback ride just for the fun of it. Maybe she recalled that part when she saw Victoria Beckham hilariously grabbing onto David Beckham’s back for a ride.

