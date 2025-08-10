"Sky should just forfeit the last game": WNBA fans brutally roast Angel Reese and Co. after 0-4 record against Caitlin Clark's Fever

Fans reacted as the Indiana Fever reasserted their mastery over the Chicago Sky on Saturday, beating them for the fourth time this season, 92-70. The Fever snapped their two-game winning streak and gave the Sky their ninth loss in their last 10 games this season.The Sky are 8-23 after the loss, good for 11th spot in the standings, while the Fever improved to 18-14 and are fifth.With one more meeting left between the two squads, WNBA fans were quick to react to the Fever's 4-0 record over the Sky this season. On X, they made fun of Sky, bannered by Angel Reese, who has been Fever guard Caitlin Clark's rival since their collegiate days:&quot;Sky should just forfeit the last game,&quot; one tweeted.Mari @_mariii_05LINK@UnderdogWNBA Sky should just forfeit the last game 😭jmali✨ @JBreseanLINK@UnderdogWNBA How many times they gon fucking play bro goddamn 😂😂😂Derrick @JustakidfromBXLINK@UnderdogWNBA There’s another game???Reese, who didn't travel with the team for the Fever game, and Clark didn't see action in the game, as both are nursing injuries.Others expressed that the two squads shouldn't be regarded as a rivalry anymore, as the Fever have repeatedly shown that they are the superior team.dolphin90025🐬 @dolphin90025LINK@UnderdogWNBA After this season can we stop pretending this is a rivalry ??Shaka @shakasaiditLINK@UnderdogWNBA The way they made this a “rivalry” is nasty..Raheim Singleton @RaheimSingletonLINK@UnderdogWNBA Bet we don't get 5 prime time games between these two teams next year...lolSince Clark and Reese joined the Fever and the Sky, respectively, last season, Chicago has only won once against Indiana. The victory came on June 24, 2024, when the Sky eked out an 88-87 win over the Fever.Their next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It's to be seen if Reese or Clark will be playing the game.At that time, the two squads' playoff fate could already be set in stone.Sky coach Tyler Marsh describes Angel Reese's injury statusWhile the Fever's Caitlin Clark has no timetable for a return due to a groin injury, Angel Reese has also suffered a back injury, ruling her day-to-day for the rest of the regular season.According to Sky coach Tyler Marsh, Reese is stepping away from the team to rehab her injury as she looks to return with the team before the regular season ends.&quot;I think she's progressing. She's just, again, just stepping away to focus on that rehab,&quot; Marsh said. &quot;Again, as we get more information in terms of (a)oconcrete timeline, we'll communicate that. But as of now, it will continue to be day-to-day.&quot;Reese has missed the Sky's last five games due to the injury. She last saw action on July 29.