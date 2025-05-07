Skylar Diggins gives sneak-peak into crazy hype around Dominique Molonga's first practice dunk

Skylar Diggins and the Seattle Storm are excited about their new first-round pick Dominique Molonga. The second overall selection in the 2025 WNBA draft arrived in Seattle three days ago and has already turned heads in practice.

Diggins posted a highlight reel play from Molonga's first practice with the team as the French native went up and dunked. The moment received roar of excitement from her Storm teammates.

"Preview," Diggins captioned the video on her Instagram.

Skylar Diggins hypes up rookie Dominique Molonga after she throws down a dunk in practice

The WNBA is no stranger to athletes dunking, but it hasn't been a normal sight to see. Eight players in the history of the league have dunked in a game and the Atlanta Dream's Brittney Griner, who stands at 6-foot-9, is the only player to do it twice in a game.

Griner also holds the league record for dunks with 27 in her career. The 6'6 Molonga could very well follow in the footsteps of Griner as the 19-year-old has received recognition for her ability to dunk with ease.

Molonga was unable to play in the Storm's preseason opener against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday due to finishing up her overseas season in France. Now that she's in Seattle, the Storm will pair her with a third-year center in 6'7 Li Yueru.

Yueru has bounced around the league so far with pit stops with the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks before being traded to Seattle. The Chinese-born center looked impressive in the Storm's victory over Connecticut as she totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Storm are loaded in the post and will make it difficult for teams to attack the paint. Molonga's ability to dunk could make Seattle a team to watch and could lift Molonga's first year over Paige Bueckers' in the Rookie of the Year award competition.

Skylar Diggins praises teammate Nneka Ogwumike for their chemistry on the court

Dominique Molonga is not the only Storm teammate that Skylar Diggins has praised since joining Seattle in 2024. Heading into her second season in Seattle, Diggins also showed love to teammate Nneka Ogwumike.

"This is my soulmate on the court," Diggins said in a viral video on Monday on X.

Diggins and Ogwumike both signed with Seattle in free agency in 2024. Diggins signed a two-year deal worth $422,685 after spending three seasons in Phoenix. Ogwumike initially signed a one-year deal worth $204,500 in 2024.

Ogwumike resigned this offseason to stay in Seattle on a one-year deal worth $195,000.

