Skylar Diggins and Jewell Loyd's implosion gets compared to Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo's public spat with "Fighting Irish" comments

Skylar Diggins and Jewell Loyd were teammates at Notre Dame for one year and on the Seattle Storm last season. There was a rumored beef between the two players, with Loyd requesting a trade last offseason, and she is now part of the Las Vegas Aces.

On the other hand, another pair of Fighting Irish players are feuding – Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo. The duo was caught on video arguing during a WNBA preseason game between the Aces and Dallas Wings. Miles made headlines in the offseason when she entered the transfer portal and joined the TCU Horned Frogs.

Her departure led to rumors of a possible rift between the two players, and the viral video could be proof that something happened behind closed doors. It's unclear what was said in the video, but Hidalgo didn't look happy at all with her former teammate.

Fans on social media compared Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo's public spat to what happened in Seattle between Skylar Diggins and Jewell Loyd. There are rumors of a feud following Loyd's trade request, though the Storm's coaching staff being cleared of mistreatment allegations might have also triggered it.

Some even had used the "Fighting Irish" to make the comparisons since all four players suited up for Notre Dame.

"#FightingIrish," a fan tweeted.

"They put the fighting in Irish," one fan commented.

"Notre Drama," another fan joked.

"They really emphasize fighting," a fan wrote.

"They really embody the Fighting Irish to the point they fight each other," one fan remarked.

"History always repeats itself," another fan claimed.

In their last season as teammates, Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles only reached the Sweet 16. Notre Dame was eliminated by Miles' new team, the TCU Horned Frogs.

On the other hand, Skylar Diggins and Jewell Loyd made it up to the Final Four in their lone season as teammates in 2013. They were unable to overcome UConn in the semifinals.

Skylar Diggins files for divorce after removing her husband's surname

Fans were shocked last week when Skylar Diggins removed Smith from her social media accounts. Diggins then confirmed the name change, though she didn't explain why she decided to drop her husband's surname.

"It does say Skylar Diggins, and I would like to be addressed as that moving forward," Diggins said.

Fast forward a few days, and TMZ Sports reported that Diggins had filed for divorce from her husband, Daniel Smith, on March 26. The couple has two children together, but they have been living separately since November 2024.

