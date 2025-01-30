Skylar Diggins-Smith channels inner Joey refusing to share her Cheetos with hilarious 5-word take

Six-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith shared a post on her Instagram Story that a lot of parents might be able to relate to. Diggins-Smith, who is a mother to two children, reposted a short clip that said "When my kids ask who I bought the bag of Hot Cheetos for."

The song "Crying Out for Me" by Mario was played over it. It was the part of the song where the phrase "for me" was sung dramatically. Diggins-Smith added a brief caption indicating that she does the same with her Cheetos, channeling her inner Joey Tribbiani.

"Not sharing my Cheeto puffs," Diggins-Smith wrote on Wednesday.

Skylar Diggins-Smith's Instagram story (Photo credits: skylardigginssmith/Instagram)

For certain people, the idea of not sharing food has become similar to one of the most iconic fictional characters. Tribbiani, from the sitcom "Friends," dominated TV sets from 1994 to 2004.

The character was known for his love of food, which was framed hilariously. During the ninth episode of the show's 10th and final season, Tribianni uttered his famous quote "Joey doesn't share food" while on a date with a woman.

Skylar Diggins-Smith kept her first pregnancy a secret and continued to play

Skylar Diggins-Smith accomplished an impressive feat during the 2018 WNBA season. She led the league in minutes per game with 34.1 while also being pregnant with her son. At the time, she was a member of the Dallas Wings.

She averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Diggins-Smith made the all-star team and was also named to the All-WNBA second team.

The veteran point guard later revealed that the organization was not aware that she was pregnant. She went on to miss the entire 2019 campaign, following the birth of her son.

In an interview with NBA all-star Chris Paul on "How I Got Here" in 2022, Diggins-Smith shared that only three people knew about her pregnancy: her husband, her mom and her agent.

She added that she felt guilty about going back to work so soon as she was back in practice just nine weeks after giving birth. She also revealed that she dealt with post-partum depression.

In 2023, Diggins-Smith gave birth to a daughter. Her son's name is Seven and her daughter's name is not known by the public.

