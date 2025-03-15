Skylar Diggins-Smith, Courtney Williams react to Lunar Owls coach's Unrivaled Coach of the Year honor

As the Unrivaled inaugural regular season comes to an end and the top four teams prepare to start the playoffs on Saturday, the league has announced the recipient of its first end-of-season award..

The league announced Friday via Instagram that Lunar Owls coach DJ Sackmann has been named Coach of the Year after leading the Owls to a 13-1 record and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Sackmann received the honor over Mist BC coach Phil Handy, Vinyl BC coach Teresa Weatherspoon, Rose BC coach Nola Henry, Phantom BC coach Adam Harrington and Laces BC coach Andrew Wade.

Sackmann, a renowned basketball trainer, a former four-year starter at New Haven and one of six trainers who represent Adidas Basketball, took to Instagram to express his gratitude for coaching a roster of talented athletes.

"Thank you. Such an honor to coach such amazing Women," Sackmann wrote.

DJ Sackmann reacts to earning Coach of the Year Honors

The Lunar Owls' roster consists of Cameron Brink, Allisha Gray, Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Shakira Austin and Napheesa Collier. Collier, coming off an All-WNBA First Team season, is the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. Both Collier and Gray were named to the WNBA All-Star team.

Williams and Diggins-Smith took to social media to praise their coach.

Diggins-Smith reacts to Unrivaled coach being named coach of the year

Williams reacts to Unrivaled coach being named coach of the year

What's next for the Lunar Owls?

Next up for the Lunar Owls and their Coach of the Year is an attempt to secure the first title in league history. The top-seeded Owls will face No. 4 Vinyl in the league semifinals on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Vinyl finished the season just 5-9 but features a talented roster that includes Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, Rae Burrell, Arike Ogunbowale, Jordin Canada and Dearica Hamby.

The winner of the semifinal matchup will face either Rose or Laces for the league championship. Rose finished the season 8-6 and features a roster with Brittney Sykes, Azurá Stevens, Kahleah Copper, Angel Reese, Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray.

Laces finished the regular season 7-7 and features a team led by Tiffany Hayes, Jackie Young, Kayla McBride, Kate Martin, Stefanie Dolson and Alyssa Thomas.

The championship game is set for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

