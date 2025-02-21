Skylar Diggins-Smith dishes out 4-word reaction to her pre-game look

Skylar Diggins-Smith is one of women’s basketball’s most fashionable icons, and she has turned the Unrivaled tunnel into her own runway. On Thursday, she shared photos of herself rocking Romeo Hunte apparel.

With her curly hair on full display, she wore a blazer, a shirt and a skirt from the brand. Her look mixed formal and casual, with a blazer and a half-buttoned shirt revealing her abs, while her skirt featured denim jeans in the front.

“Different attention 🤌🏽,” she captioned her photos on Instagram.

She also shared one photo on her Instagram Stories, adding a four-word shoutout while tagging the brand:

“Skirt, shirt and blazer 😮‍💨.”

Skylar Diggins-Smith has gone viral several times for her pregame fits in Unrivaled.

However, she backs up her fashion statements with strong performances. She has scored in double digits in seven of her eight outings for Lunar Owls BC in Unrivaled.

In her first game, she immediately shined with 21 points — her highest in the tournament — on 8-for-17 shooting. She then had nine points, her lowest, before stringing together six straight double-digit games: 16 in three consecutive outings, followed by 14, 18 and 13 points.

Diggins-Smith and the Lunar Owls will return to action Friday against Rose BC at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Skylar Diggins-Smith discusses evolution of WNBA fashion

In an interview with L’Officiel in October 2024, Diggins-Smith said fashion in the WNBA has evolved, quipping that when she entered the league in 2013, players dressed like "accountants."

"It was hard, hard, hard business-core when we first came into the league," Diggins-Smith said (per L’Officiel). "People had individual styles, but obviously the (pre-game) tunnel has evolved as far as displaying your fashion. And the league has evolved, technology and TV (have evolved)."

Diggins-Smith, a mother of two, enters her 11th WNBA season this year after a stellar 10-year run, maintaining a high level of play despite two childbirths.

In 2024, she averaged 15.1 points, 6.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Seattle Storm.

She is in the second and final year of a two-year, $422,685 contract with the Storm in 2025.

