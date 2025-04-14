Skylar Diggins-Smith drops 1-word reaction for Hannah Hidalgo's latest achievement

Skylar Diggins-Smith encapsulated the emotions of all Notre Dame Fight Irish fans when congratulating Hannah Hidalgo on social media. The Seattle Storm guard commented on Hidalgo’s Instagram post, reacting to the youngster’s achievement of being one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Women’s Player of the Year.
“TUH!” Diggins-Smith exclaimed.
Hidalgo promptly replied with a handshake emoji.
JuJu Watkins from the USC Trojans won the prestigious award after putting up a historic season, averaging 23.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Despite not lifting the trophy, Hidalgo had a memorable year. The 20-year-old guard broke her own Notre Dame scoring record, averaging 23.8 points. She joined the elite company of Arike Ogunbowale as the only other player in program history with multiple 700-point campaigns. She further stuffed the stat sheet, averaging five rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.7 steals per game.
Skylar Diggins-Smith had words of encouragement for Hannah Hidalgo and co. earlier this year
Durinng the inaugural Unrivaled season, Skylar Diggins-Smith visited her alma mater, sharing words of encouragement to the Fighting Irish.
She reminded the youngsters of the privilege of donning the Notre Dame jersey while motivating them to finish the season out strong.
"You got an army of people behind you. It's a huge responsibility that not a lot of people get to do that. We get to do that. These are the best times that you get to have in that jersey. It's a privilege, so don't take it for granted,” Diggins-Smith said.
However, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish instantly went on a two-game losing skid, ultimately finishing the season with a 2-3 losing record - notching up more losses in the last five games than in the first 26 games.
To make matters worse, Hannah Hidalgo and co. failed to make a deep run in the NCAA March Madness. After dominating the first two rounds – with wins over Stephen F. Austin (106-54) and Michigan (76-55) – the Fighting Irish suffered a 62-71 Sweet 16 loss against the TCU Horned Frogs.