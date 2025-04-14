Skylar Diggins-Smith drops 1-word reaction for Hannah Hidalgo's latest achievement

Skylar Diggins-Smith encapsulated the emotions of all Notre Dame Fight Irish fans when congratulating Hannah Hidalgo on social media. The Seattle Storm guard commented on Hidalgo’s Instagram post, reacting to the youngster’s achievement of being one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Women’s Player of the Year.

Ad

Ad

Trending

“TUH!” Diggins-Smith exclaimed.

Hidalgo promptly replied with a handshake emoji.

Credits: Instagram (@hannah.hidalgo3)

JuJu Watkins from the USC Trojans won the prestigious award after putting up a historic season, averaging 23.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Ad

Despite not lifting the trophy, Hidalgo had a memorable year. The 20-year-old guard broke her own Notre Dame scoring record, averaging 23.8 points. She joined the elite company of Arike Ogunbowale as the only other player in program history with multiple 700-point campaigns. She further stuffed the stat sheet, averaging five rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.7 steals per game.

Skylar Diggins-Smith had words of encouragement for Hannah Hidalgo and co. earlier this year

Durinng the inaugural Unrivaled season, Skylar Diggins-Smith visited her alma mater, sharing words of encouragement to the Fighting Irish.

Ad

She reminded the youngsters of the privilege of donning the Notre Dame jersey while motivating them to finish the season out strong.

"You got an army of people behind you. It's a huge responsibility that not a lot of people get to do that. We get to do that. These are the best times that you get to have in that jersey. It's a privilege, so don't take it for granted,” Diggins-Smith said.

Ad

Ad

However, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish instantly went on a two-game losing skid, ultimately finishing the season with a 2-3 losing record - notching up more losses in the last five games than in the first 26 games.

To make matters worse, Hannah Hidalgo and co. failed to make a deep run in the NCAA March Madness. After dominating the first two rounds – with wins over Stephen F. Austin (106-54) and Michigan (76-55) – the Fighting Irish suffered a 62-71 Sweet 16 loss against the TCU Horned Frogs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More