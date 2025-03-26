Skylar Diggins-Smith drops 1-word reaction as Jaden Ivey's mom poses as cover star for fashion mag

Skylar Diggins-Smith is one of the most famous Notre Dame Fighting Irish alumni and rose to prominence during her time with the program. The star has continued to root for the Fighting Irish, and on Wednesday, when Niele Ivey, a key part of the Notre Dame community, was featured on the cover of Essence magazine, SDS was quick to show her support, embracing their Notre Dame connection instantly.

Ad

Ivey, the current Fighting Irish coach and the mother of NBA star Jaden Ivey, was a star in the Irish women's team that won the school's first NCAA championship and was also an assistant coach during Skylar Diggins-Smith's time with the program.

However, modeling for the cover of a prominent publication wasn't likely on anyone's cards for Niele Ivey, and her feature in Essence magazine has caught the eye and even had SDS referring to her as the "Greatest of All Time."

Ad

Trending

"GOAT!" Skylar Diggins-Smith wrote as she reposted Essence magazine's post covering Niele Ivey and her journey as the first Black female coach of the Irish women's basketball team.

Skylar Diggins-Smith's Instagram post reacting to Niele Ivey's feature on Essence magazine

Diggins-Smith and Ivey have a relationship that goes back over a decade. The Seattle Storm star's shoutout for the Notre Dame coach came as she is celebrated by Essence, symbolizing the respect between the iconic Irish alumni.

Ad

Reports suggest Niele Ivey was key to recruiting Skylar Diggins-Smith to Notre Dame

Ivey's role in Diggins-Smith's career isn't just limited to her period as an assistant coach with the Irish during the WNBA star's time with the program. In fact, without Ivey's influence, we may have seen an entirely different career trajectory for the six-time All-Star.

SDS in action for the Irish in 2013 - Source: Getty

Niele Ivey had been appointed by the Irish as their assistant coach in 2007, at a time when the program had lost a bit of its shine. It was Ivey who reportedly spearheaded the recruitment of Skylar Diggins-Smith, which led to a resurgence of the program, bringing it back to its pomp and glory. SDS got to be the star of the show, and the Irish found their mojo back. A win-win move if there ever was one.

Both Ivey and Diggins-Smith have enjoyed productive careers since and are well within their rights to claim some credit for each other's success. Ivey moved on from collegiate star to WNBA player and then to coaching, successfully. With Ivey as an established figure in the coaching sphere, could we see the "GOAT" convince SDS to emulate her path and return to Notre Dame as a coach?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback