  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith gets honest about $100 million Unrivaled's impact in helping her ramp up from maternity leave

Skylar Diggins-Smith gets honest about $100 million Unrivaled's impact in helping her ramp up from maternity leave

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Jul 21, 2025 07:26 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Practice Sessions - Source: Getty
Skylar Diggins-Smith gets honest about $100 million Unrivaled's impact in helping her ramp up from maternity leave - Source: Getty

Skylar Diggins-Smith, who played for the Lunar Owls in the Unrivaled league, was one of those who benefited from its first season.

Ad

During the WNBA All-Star weekend, Diggins-Smith, who was on maternity leave in 2023, explained how the startup league helped her recover and get back into shape for the WNBA season.

“Last year, I was coming off a maternity leave so I was using a lot of the season to get in shape in real time,” she said. “I knew I wanted to get more reps and when I saw the caliber of competition that participated in Unrivaled, I knew it was going to be some bump…It’s not a bad place to be in the offseason.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

She also believed all the players who participated in the first Unrivaled season benefited from playing in the offseason league. The league itself is said to have a six-year $100 million media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, according to Yahoo Sports.

“Playing in the offseason was something new to me, but it was something we all benefited from,” she said before mentioning the All-Stars that played with her in the Unrivaled. “I see my teammate Alicia Gray, I see my teammate Napheesa Collier. I see my teammate Courtney Williams here.”
Ad

Diggins-Smith was named a WNBA All-Star this season, averaging 17.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game before the All-Star break.

She is leading the Seattle Storm in the first half of the season, recording a 14-9 slate to sit in the fourth seed.

Skylar Diggins-Smith’s Lunar Owls dominated the Unrivaled regular season with a 13-1 record, but lost in the semifinals against Vinyl BC.

Skylar Diggins-Smith hopes to see more growth for women’s basketball

With the rise of Unrivaled and the continued increase in popularity of the WNBA, Skylar Diggins-Smith hopes to see women’s basketball further expand with bigger investments in the future.

Ad

In an interview with HyperBae in February, Diggins-Smith shared her belief that bigger things are yet to come for women’s basketball.

“I said we’re at our peak, but honestly, we’re growing exponentially and we’ll be beyond that soon — that’s how I feel about our game," she said. "I want to continue to see the investment in women’s sports and women’s basketball rather than it being just a trendy thing. It’s not about being here for a short time but about creating something that lasts.”

Skylar Diggins-Smith will be back in action for the WNBA regular season as she hopes to carry the Storm in its playoff push.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications