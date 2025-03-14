Skylar Diggins-Smith posts excited 4-word reaction to picture with Jamaican track and field superstar

Earlier this week, Skylar Diggins-Smith traveled to Barbados to celebrate the launch of Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collection. While at the event, she connected with fellow female athletes, including Jamaican track and field star Shericka Jackson, the second-fastest woman in history in the 200-meter race.
The Puma Sportstyle Instagram page shared a photo of Diggins-Smith and Jackson, captioning it:
“No matter the sport, these ladies can ball!”
Diggins-Smith reposted the image with a caption of her own, writing:
“Me with a GOAT!”
Jackson has cemented herself in history as the first athlete to win World Championship medals in the 100, 200, and 400 meters, including the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays. She is just one of two athletes to win medals in all five of these events at either the World Championships or the Olympic Games.
Alongside Diggins-Smith and Jackson, the Fenty x Puma event was attended by several other notable figures, including Charokee Young, Serena Page, Kordell Beckham, Achieng Agutu, Isan Elba, Avani, Rickey Thompson, Jaida Buni and Nate White.
Skylar Diggins-Smith makes inaugural Second-Team All-Unrivaled
After averaging 17.9 points and 4.8 assists per game, Skylar Diggins-Smith was named to the Second-Team All-Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league announced Thursday.
She is joined on the team by:
- Angel Reese (13.1 ppg, 12.1 rpg)
- Rhyne Howard (20.5 ppg, 46 made 3-pointers, 1.3 steals per game)
Diggins-Smith finished the season with 67 assists, second only to Chelsea Gray’s 76. She played a crucial role in leading the Lunar Owls to a dominant 13-1 record in the elimination round.
The inaugural First-Team All-Unrivaled includes:
- Chelsea Gray (21.3 ppg, 5.4 apg)
- Kayla McBride (22.2 ppg, 41 made 3-pointers)
- Napheesa Collier (25.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg)
The Unrivaled postseason tips off soon, with Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Lunar Owls facing the No. 4-seeded Vinyl in the second semifinal matchup on March 16 at 8:30 p.m.
The Unrivaled playoffs will be broadcast on TNT and TruTV and available for live streaming on Max.