Earlier this week, Skylar Diggins-Smith traveled to Barbados to celebrate the launch of Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collection. While at the event, she connected with fellow female athletes, including Jamaican track and field star Shericka Jackson, the second-fastest woman in history in the 200-meter race.

The Puma Sportstyle Instagram page shared a photo of Diggins-Smith and Jackson, captioning it:

“No matter the sport, these ladies can ball!”

Diggins-Smith reposted the image with a caption of her own, writing:

“Me with a GOAT!”

Skylar Diggins-Smith posts excited 4-word reaction to picture with Jamaican track and field superstar

Jackson has cemented herself in history as the first athlete to win World Championship medals in the 100, 200, and 400 meters, including the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays. She is just one of two athletes to win medals in all five of these events at either the World Championships or the Olympic Games.

Alongside Diggins-Smith and Jackson, the Fenty x Puma event was attended by several other notable figures, including Charokee Young, Serena Page, Kordell Beckham, Achieng Agutu, Isan Elba, Avani, Rickey Thompson, Jaida Buni and Nate White.

Skylar Diggins-Smith makes inaugural Second-Team All-Unrivaled

After averaging 17.9 points and 4.8 assists per game, Skylar Diggins-Smith was named to the Second-Team All-Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league announced Thursday.

She is joined on the team by:

Angel Reese (13.1 ppg, 12.1 rpg)

Rhyne Howard (20.5 ppg, 46 made 3-pointers, 1.3 steals per game)

Diggins-Smith finished the season with 67 assists, second only to Chelsea Gray’s 76. She played a crucial role in leading the Lunar Owls to a dominant 13-1 record in the elimination round.

The inaugural First-Team All-Unrivaled includes:

Chelsea Gray (21.3 ppg, 5.4 apg)

Kayla McBride (22.2 ppg, 41 made 3-pointers)

Napheesa Collier (25.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg)

The Unrivaled postseason tips off soon, with Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Lunar Owls facing the No. 4-seeded Vinyl in the second semifinal matchup on March 16 at 8:30 p.m.

The Unrivaled playoffs will be broadcast on TNT and TruTV and available for live streaming on Max.

