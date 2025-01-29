Skylar Diggins-Smith reacts as Notre Dame duo Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles grace SLAM magazine cover 

Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins-Smith, who graduated from Notre Dame, took note of Fighting Irish duo Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles gracing the cover of SLAM magazine. Hidalgo is in the midst of her second year of NCAA basketball, while Miles is in her fourth year with the team.

Making the SLAM magazine cover, Hidalgo gave an interview to discuss everything basketball. Diggins-Smith took note when the SLAM women's account (@wslam) posted a clip from the interview and photos of both Hidalgo and Miles' cover on Instagram.

She responded:

Skylar Diggins-Smith (@skylardigginssmith) - Instagram

The two have led the team to an undefeated 8-0 conference record in the Atlantic Coast and a 17-2 overall record this season, with 10 straight wins. With March Madness looming, the Fighting Irish have generated plenty of buzz as fans anxiously await this year's action.

Skylar Diggins-Smith impressed by Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles duo this season

Amid what has been a remarkable season, both individually for Hannah Hidalgo and as a team for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Skylar Diggins-Smith has been impressed.

After the Fighting Irish beat North Carolina earlier this month, Diggins-Smith reacted with a one-word response on Instagram under a Jan. 6 'Ballislifewbb' post:

"TUH!!!"

The game saw Hidalgo lead the way with 24 points, five assists and three steals, while on the flip side, Miles flirted with a double-double of 19 points and seven rebounds.

While Hidalgo averaged 22.6 points per game last season and has averaged 25.4 points so far this season, her defense has been impressive. As she has shown through her 4.2 steals per game this season and 4.6 steals per game last season, she has the motor to keep up on both ends of the court.

Following an 89-63 win over Boston College last Thursday, the team will be back in action this Thursday against Virginia Tech.

